Photo: First Look At Ivano Turco In EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Tour

Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the smash-hit and critically acclaimed musical, has to released a first look at Ivano Turco (Get Up, Stand Up!, Cinderella) as Jamie New.

Further principal casting includes Rebecca McKinnis (Everybody's Talking About Jamie West End, Dear Evan Hansen, We Will Rock You, Les Misérables) as Margaret New, Shobna Gulati (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, Everybody's Talking About Jamie West End and Film, Coronation Street, Brassic) as Ray, Hayley Tamaddon (Coronation Street, Emmerdale) as Miss Hedge (7 September until 25 November 2023), Talia Palamathanan (Everybody's Talking About Jamie Tour and film) as Pritti, with John Partridge (Eastenders, The View Upstairs, La Cage Aux Folles, Chicago, A Chorus Line, CATS) as Hugo/Loco Chanelle (7 September until 11 November 2023 and 16 January until 23 March 2024). Further casting to be announced.

Following a record-breaking three-year West End residency, sold out UK & Ireland Tour and Amazon studios award-winning film the show opens at The Lowry on 7 September 2023 before visiting Sunderland, Nottingham, Bromley, Birmingham, Cardiff, Brighton, Leeds, Blackpool, Llandudno, Oxford, Southampton, Newcastle, Wolverhampton, Woking, London, Bristol, Plymouth, Sheffield, Liverpool, Eastbourne, Portsmouth, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Northampton and Leicester with further tour dates to be announced.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn't quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

Set to an original score of catchy pop tunes that will 'blow the roof off the theatre' (Mail on Sunday) by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells and writer Tom MacRae (Doctor Who). Choreographed by Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Kate Prince (Into The Woods, Some Like It Hip Hop, SYLVIA, Message In A Bottle). This 'sparkling coming-of-age musical' (The Times) will have everybody talking about Jamie for years to come.

Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

Ivano Turco