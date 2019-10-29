Photo Flash: WHEN THE CROWS VISIT At The Kiln Theatre

Indhu Rubasingham presents the world première of Anupama Chandrasekhar's When the Crows Visit starring Ayesha Dharker (Hema), Bally Gill (Akshay), Mariam Haque (Uma / Kavita), Asif Khan (Gopi / Inspector), Aryana Ramkhalawon (Ragini), Paul G Raymond (David) and Soni Razdan (Jaya). The production opens on 29 October, with previews from 23 October, and runs until 30 November.

...and all the sins of his father and his forefathers came out of his body, through the pores of his skin, in the form of crows.

When a son returns home after being accused of a violent crime, a mother is forced to confront the ghosts of her past when the crows visit.

Inspired by true events in modern-day India, Anupama Chandrasekhar explores the themes of Ibsen's Ghosts and the cyclical nature of oppression in a dark and thrilling world première.





