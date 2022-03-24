Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: All New Publicity Image For For FOR BLACK BOYS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE WHEN THE HUE GETS TOO HEAVY

The production runs in the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from Thursday 31 March - Saturday 30 April 2022.

Mar. 24, 2022  

An all new publicity photo has been released for For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy.

Presented in association with New Diorama Theatre and Nouveau Riche, Ryan Calais Cameron is the director and Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu is the co-director/original director. They are directing the original cast: Mark Akintimehin, Emmanuel Akwafo, Nnabiko Ejimofor, Darragh Hand, Aruna Jalloh and Kaine Lawrence.

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy runs in the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from Thursday 31 March - Saturday 30 April 2022. Press night is Thursday 7 April, 7pm.

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy



