Performances of TREASON at The Orchard Theatre, Dartford Cancelled; Performances Added at the London Palladium

All performances of Treason The Musical due to take place at The Orchard Theatre, Dartford, from the 21st – 25th November have been cancelled.

This follows the news that there will be a new temporary venue, Orchard West, opening late November, which will allow for more regular programming for the theatre going into December.

However, because of the current suspension of performances at The Orchard Theatre, the world premiere tour of Treason will now be seeing out its final performances at the London Palladium, performing for two nights on the 21 and 22 November.

The Producers of Treason have said, “We are so grateful to LW theatres for hosting our Plot for these performances. Having enjoyed producing sell out and award nominated concerts of Death Note, Chess, Kinky Boots and of course, Treason at the Palladium and Theatre Royal Drury Lane respectively, we can't wait for the fully staged world premiere tour to now end at the Palladium.”

“We were heartbroken to learn of the RAAC situation at The Orchard Theatre, particularly after their stunning renovation. We are thrilled that they are able to recommence performances just in time for some Christmas joy with their pantomime and more into 2024.”

At the end of this month, the plotters will begin their tour and travel to the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, Sheffield Lyceum, London's Alexandra Palace, and end at The London Palladium.

A historic tale of division, religious persecution, and brutality, ending in an ambitious yet fateful plot to bring down both the monarchy and the government, Treason the Musical is set to blow you away with stunning original folk and pop songs. This one-of-a-kind show tells one of the most intriguing tales in Britain's history as it's never been seen before.

Since the release of the original EP back in 2020, Treason's songs have set the world on fire, now being streamed a staggering 1 million times by over 100,000 plotters across 96 countries.

This is the latest development in a show that has so far garnered a global audience with a streamed concert in 2021 and a mesmerising twice sold-out, WhatsOnStage nominated, live concert at the iconic Theatre Royal Drury Lane last year.

Following on from the Theatre Royal Drury Lane concerts, joining the writing team of Treason are Charli Eglinton (Book) and Debris Stevenson (additional lyrics & additional material).

Casting for the 2023 tour includes Nicole Raquel Dennis (Dreamgirls, Dear Evan Hansen) in the pivotal role of Martha Percy and Joe McFadden (Holby City, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) swapping his Strictly crown for that of King James.

The cast further features Gabriel Akamo (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Fawkes, Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Mother Goose, Only Fools And Horses) as Robert Cecil, Kyle Cox (Ain't Too Proud) as Jack Wright, Lewis Edgar (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Little Wintour, Sam Ferriday (The Cher Show, Jersey Boys) as Thomas Percy, Emilie Louise Israel (Hamilton, Once on This Island) as Anne Vaux, Connor Jones (Les Misérables) as Robert Catesby and Alfie Richards (Whistle Down The Wind) as Big Wintour.

Playing “The Eyes”, the ensemble is comprised of Femi Akinfolarin (Moulin Rouge), Filippo Coffano (Hamilton), Megan Curley (The Masked Dancer), Elèna Gyasi (Six), Naomi Katiyo (Ain't Too Proud), Louis Makrodt (Hamilton) and Dan Gill making his professional stage debut.

Creator: RICKY ALLAN, Director: Hannah Chissick, Choreographer: Taylor Walker, Musical Supervisor and Musical Director: NICK PINCHBECK, Designer: Philip Witcomb, Lighting Designer: Jason Taylor, Sound Designer: Tom Marshall, Casting Director: Harry Blumenau CDA, Orchestrator: MATTHEW MALONE, Production Manager: John Rowland, Company Stage Manager: Luciano Macis, Fight Director: Claire Llewelyn, Associate Director: Jordan Murphy, Associate Orchestrator & Copyist: Fran Warren, Associate Orchestrator: James Otto, Associate Musical Director: Mike Steel, Musicians Fixer: Oli Briant, Costume Supervisor: Jemima Penny, Hair and Makeup Designer and Supervisor: Diana Estrada Hudson, Deputy Costume Supervisor: Amy Boulton, Deputy Stage Manager: Lucy Rees, Assistant Stage Manager: Evie Graham-Brown & Thomas Bray, Assistant Musical Director: Siân Campbell, Casting Assistant: Laura Seaborn, LX 1: Toby Darvill, Sound 1: Adam Fenton, Wardrobe 1: Sophie Wilson and Wardrobe 2: Olivia Kellett.

The band is comprised of Keyboard 1: NICK PINCHBECK, Keyboard 2: Siân Campbell, Drums/Percussion: Matt Whittington, Acoustic/Electric Bass: Ayse Osman, Acoustic/Electric Guitar: Lewis Dunsmore, Reed 1 (Recorders/Flute/Piccolo/Clarinet): Dave Ruff, Reed 2 (Clarinet/Bass Clarinet/Flute): Jess Holder, Violin: Glesni Roberts and Cello: Richard Phillips.

Tour Dates

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

capitaltheatres.com

Wed 25 – Sat 28 October 2023

0131 529 6000

Sheffield Lyceum Theatre

sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Tues 31 October – Sat 04 November 2023

0114 249 6000

Alexandra Palace, London

alexandrapalace.com

Wed 08 – Sat 18 November 2023

020 8365 4343

The London Palladium, London

lwtheatres.co.uk

Tues 21 and Wed 22 November 2023

(0) 20 7087 7747