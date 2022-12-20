Paul Whitehouse Will Return to ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES Next Year
The critically acclaimed musical is also extending its run at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket for a further three months until 29 April.
Paul Whitehouse will return to the cast of the smash hit West End show Only Fools and Horses The Musical next year, starring once again as the lovable Grandad from 9 January. The critically acclaimed musical is also extending its run at London's Theatre Royal Haymarket for a further three months until 29 April.
Based on John Sullivan's iconic and record-breaking television show - and featuring cherished material from the TV series - this home-grown West End musical spectacular is written by John's son, Jim Sullivan, and Paul Whitehouse. The musical reacquaints fans with Britain's most lovable rogues, to experience the classic comedy brought to life through 20 ingenious and hilarious songs.
Paul Whitehouse said: "I can't wait to be back in Grandad's armchair next year after a bit of a break - many thanks to Les Dennis who's been keeping it warm for me! It's incredible to still be playing to packed houses week in, week out and I'm thrilled that the show is extending the run yet again. Mange tout!"
Directed by Caroline Jay Ranger, the show has been seen by over 700,000 people since it opened in the West End to an array of fantastic reviews from critics and fans alike in February 2019. The Sun awarded five stars, hailing it "One Del of a show!"; the Daily Mirror said it was "a treat for Trotter fans" in their five-star review; The Sunday Times bestowed four stars and remarked that "Only Fools is a blast from our wide-boy past. A hearty stage adaptation of the 1980s BBC television comedy". Evening Standard also awarded four stars, complimenting the "unashamedly British night out. A jubilant lovely jubbly!" While the Daily Mail urged its readers to "raise a glass of Tittinger to Del Boy and Rodney as Only Fools and Horses storms the West End!"
Starring alongside Paul Whitehouse in this hilarious show are Tom Bennett (Del Boy) and Ryan Hutton (Rodney). The cast also features many of the hugely popular TV characters: Ashleigh Gray plays Raquel; Nicola Munns plays Marlene and Cassandra; Craig Berry plays Boycie; Lee VG plays Trigger; Adrian Irvine plays Denzil; Danny Bayne plays Mickey Pearce and Danny Driscoll; Andrew Bryant plays Mike The Barman and Tony Driscoll. Completing the Company are Christopher Arkeston, Marion Campbell, Wesley Charles, Leanne Garretty, Ian Gareth Jones, Chris Kiely (also Resident Director), Danny Lane, Andy Mace, Melanie Marshall, Gemma Maclean, Darryl Paul and Mark Pearce.
So join the Trotter family as they take a trip back to 1989, where it's all kicking off in Peckham. With musical contributions from Chas n Dave, the beloved theme tune as you've never heard it before and an array of brand-new songs full of character and cockney charm, you're guaranteed to have a right knees-up! Only Fools and Horses The Musical is a feel-good family celebration of traditional working class London life and the aspirations we all share.
