Paul Smith and Royal Opera House Reveal Festive Partnership

Paul Smith and the Royal Opera House have announced a festive partnership that celebrates the spirit of creativity and cultural heritage. Launching on Thursday 6 November, this first-of-its-kind collaboration brings together two icons of British design and the arts, united by a shared commitment to colour and storytelling. Guided by Paul Smith's enduring belief that “you can find inspiration in everything”, the partnership reflects a global outlook rooted in British tradition and sets a new benchmark for creative engagement between fashion and performance.

At the heart of this partnership is the Royal Opera House Christmas Tree, personally designed by Sir Paul Smith himself. Located in the historic Paul Hamlyn Hall, the tree is a joyful celebration of the festive season, inspired by the magic of performance and the behind-the-scenes artistry that brings productions to life. Paul Smith's design offers a playful take on another festive performative tradition – the act of wrapping and unwrapping.

The relationship between Paul Smith and Covent Garden began in 1979, when Sir Paul opened his first London shop on Floral Street – just steps away from the venue. Since then, the two have remained friendly neighbours, united by shared values and a mutual dedication to celebrating and supporting the arts, craftsmanship, and performance. This enduring connection continues, reflecting a deep appreciation for creativity and cultural heritage.

Visitors are invited to experience the Paul Smith takeover and enjoy the Christmas tree alongside a host of seasonal activities at the Royal Opera House, daily from noon.

Sir Paul Smith, said, “I have been a part of Covent Garden for many years, visiting in the early days when the fruit and vegetable market was still here and then opening my shop in 1979. At that time there were noother businesses around except the wonderful Royal Opera House, so it's been my neighbour and a personal interest of mine for a long time. I've been lucky enough to know many of the dancers and people who work there, we have a close relationship with them, and I've even be privileged enough to go behind the scenes and visit the props room, which is absolutely mindblowing. I am in awe of the creativity and organisation of our Covent Garden neighbours, it's a joy to be working together and long may it continue.”

Sophie Wybrew-Bond, Chief Commercial Officer of the Royal Ballet and Opera, said, “Paul Smith has long been a cherished neighbour on Floral Street, just moments from our Stage Door, and we're delighted to be collaborating this Christmas. This partnership is about sharing our love of creativity by opening up the Royal Opera House in a fresh and festive way - inviting everyone to experience the magic of performance, no ticket required.”