Paul Gambaccini Joins Sir Richard Stilgoe and More at London's Cadogan Hall Next Week

A brilliant night of broadcasting nostalgia is promised when Radio Live comes to London's prestigious Cadogan Hall next week.

The hilarious show will entertain audiences at the historic live music venue for one night only on Wednesday 26 October.

Radio Live brings together a stellar line up of British Radio broadcasting talent headed by songwriter Sir Richard Stilgoe and TV and radio star Paul Gambaccini has just been added to the line-up.

He will be joined by multi-talented master of mimicry Alistair McGowan, musician Joe Stilgoe and Radio 4's Garry Richardson who will all be ready to take their audience on a hilarious romp through the history of the airwaves - along with some very special guests who are yet to be revealed.

The unique evening will include a rich mix of comedy, music, sketches, impressions and amusing anecdotes by the veteran broadcasters who together can boast almost 200 years of radio experience, and whose warm personalities and talent have entertained and enriched millions of lives.

Sir Richard Stilgoe is one of Britain's most versatile and gifted performers. Born in Surrey and raised in Liverpool, after a year at Cambridge, where he was a member of Footlights, he became a cabaret artist in London. He later made his name on BBC's Nationwide and That's Life, for which he wrote comic songs, and collaborated with Andrew Lloyd Webber to write the lyrics for Cats and Starlight Express. He also worked on lyrics for Phantom of the Opera.

His many radio shows include Hamburger Weekend, Used Notes, Stilgoe's Around and Richard Stilgoe's Traffic Jam Show. He is also the proud owner of a JCB digger.

Paul Gambaccini's broadcasting career began while he was still a student at the University of Oxford. He is now the only broadcaster to have had his own series on BBC Radios 1, 2, 3 and 4. Paul's thousands of television appearances include regular slots on BBC 1, BBC 2, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky. His The Classic Countdown on Classic FM achieved the highest ratings in the history of the network, while his American hits show ran for 41 years, the longest running single presenter music programme in British history. Paul currently presents Pick of the Pops on Radio 2 and Counterpoint on Radio 4.

Alistair McGowan is an impressionist, comic, actor, writer, pianist and broadcaster. Early success came providing voices for Spitting Image, while he also starred in the first series of Dead Ringers. His own TV show The Big Impression ran for four series.

Screen credits include Spock in Preston Front, Bleak House, Mayo, Jonathan Creek and Dark Ages. His radio work includes writing and performing three plays for Radio 4, along with subversive sitcom Continuity, satirical sports show The Game's Up on Radio 5, and numerous appearances as an announcer, impressionist, and as a guest on shows like Weekending and Just a Minute.

Internationally acclaimed singer, pianist and songwriter Joe Stilgoe has released eight albums, five of which have reached the top of the UK Jazz chart. The youngest child of Richard Stilgoe and opera singer Annabel Hunt, he is recognised as one of the best singer-pianists in the world. His latest album Stilgoe in the Shed came about after he started broadcasting on YouTube from his shed during the Covid lockdown.

And Garry Richardson has been a broadcaster for almost half a century. He has a fund of hilarious stories, having interviewed some of the world's most famous people.

Gary will take you behind the scenes having spent his life working on BBC Radio.

Sir Richard Stilgoe says: "It's an evening of watching the radio.

"Radio Live is anybody who has ever been on the radio because we have Alistair McGowan, and he can do all of them!

"It has my son Joe Stilgoe, who is better than his dad, and it has Garry Richardson stringing the whole thing together and we have just added the great Paul Gambaccini. And I might sing the odd song - because all my songs are odd!