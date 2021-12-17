Patrick Duffy, Linda Purl, and Gray O'Brien Will Lead CATCH ME IF YOU CAN UK Tour In 2022

Dallas legend Patrick Duffy (The Man from Atlantis; Step by Step) and Linda Purl (Happy Days; Homeland) fly in from Hollywood to star alongside Gray O' Brien (Peak Practice; Coronation Street), leading the cast in this new production of the classic Broadway thriller.

Catch Me If You Can, written by Jack Weinstock and Willie Gilbert, and directed by Bob Tomson, will embark on its nationwide tour, opening at the Theatre Royal, Windsor on 8 February 2022. Adapted from Robert Thomas's French play Trap for a Lonely Man, this highly entertaining mystery has inspired three successful screenplays.

Inspector Levine is called to a house in the remote Catskill mountains to investigate the disappearance of newly married Elizabeth Corban. But when Elizabeth suddenly turns up, her husband seems surprised - and this is only the beginning of a truly baffling train of events, in which nothing is what it seems and no-one is as they appear. Will this extraordinary sequence of surprising twists and turns lead to a murderous conclusion?

Patrick Duffy is known to audiences around the world for his twelve years in the role of Bobby Ewing in the CBS primetime drama Dallas. Other notable roles include Mark Harris in NBC's Man from Atlantis, Frank Lambert in the ABC sitcom Step by Step and Stephen Logan in CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful. On stage, he played Serge in the award-winning West End production of Art.

Linda Purl's numerous screen roles include Ashley (Fonzie's girlfriend) in Happy Days, Helene in the American version of The Office, Charlene Matlock in the legal drama series Matlock, and Elizabeth Gaines in Homeland. Her stage appearances include the international tour of Seven Deadly Sins Four Deadly Sinners, Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire (Rubicon Theatre, California) and, most recently, Rosemary Clooney in Tenderly at the New Vic, Santa Barbara.

Gray O'Brien is best known for his portrayal of villainous Weatherfield businessman Tony Gordon in Coronation Street, as Dr Tom Deneley in Peak Practice and as Dr. Richard McCraig in Casualty. He played Milo Tindle in Sleuth at the West End's Apollo Theatre.

The cast also includes Ben Nealon, who played Captain Jeremy Forsythe in ITV's award-winning series Soldier Soldier. He has appeared regularly on stage with the Agatha Christie Theatre Company and the Classic Thriller Theatre Company.

Catch Me If You Can is directed by Bob Tomson (Blood Brothers, Scrooge, Evita, On The Piste), with design by Julie Godfrey (How The Other Half Loves, Pack of Lies, Rehearsal for Murder) and lighting by Chris Davey (Witness for the Prosecution, the Car Man, Touching the Void).

Tour Dates

Theatre Royal Windsor theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk

08 February - 19 February 2022 01753 853 8888

Belfast Grand Opera House www.goh.co.uk

21 February- 26 February 2022 02890 241 919

New Theatre Cardiff newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

28 February- 05 March 2022 03433 100 041

Blackpool Grand www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

07 March- 12 March 2022 01253 290 111

Darlington Hippodrome darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

14 March- 19 March 2022 01325 405405

Malvern Festival Theatre malvern-theatres.co.uk

21 March- 26 March 2022 01684 8922770

Theatr Clwyd www.theatrclwyd.com

28 March- 02 April 2022 01352 344101

Milton Keynes Theatre atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

04 April- 09 April 2022 02072 061174

Richmond Theatre atgtickets.com/richmond

11 April- 16 April 2022 0844 8717615

Alexandra Theatre Birmingham atgtickets.com/birmingham

25 April- 30 April 2022 0333 0096690

Eastbourne Devonshire Park eastbournetheatres.co.uk

09 May- 14 May 2022 0132 3412000

Theatre Royal Bath theatreroyal.org.uk

16 May- 21 May 2022 On Sale Soon

Cambridge Arts Theatre cambridgeartstheatre.com

23 May- 28 May On Sale Soon

The Lowry Salford thelowry.com

30 May- 04 June On Sale Soon

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre atgtickets.com/aylesbury

06 June- 18 June On Sale Soon

Yvonne Arnaud Guilford yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

13 June- 18 June On Sale Soon

Churchill Theatre Bromley churchilltheatre.co.uk

20 June- 25 June On Sale Soon

Theatre Royal Glasgow atgtickets.com/glasgow

27 June- 02 July On Sale Soon