PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will embark on a UK and Ireland Tour opening at the Birmingham Alexandra Theatre on 17 October 2023. Casting and further venues will be announced soon.

The West End production continues to play at the Savoy Theatre where it is currently booking until 11 June 2023.

Big night out. Big. HUGE. Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL is Hollywood's ultimate rom-com, live on stage. Once upon a time in the late '80s, Vivian met Edward and her life changed forever. Be swept up in their romance in this dazzlingly theatrical take on a love story for the ages - and get to know these iconic characters in a whole new way - in a sensational show guaranteed to lift your spirits and light up your heart.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, it is directed and choreographed by the two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song 'Oh, Pretty Woman' which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

Atlantic Records' Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSP's.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke. 101 Productions, Ltd are the Global General Management Consultant.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL had its world premiere at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in March 2018 before transferring to Broadway where it ran at the Nederlander Theatre. The German production opened in Hamburg at the Stage Theater an der Elbe in September 2019 to rave reviews, and a US Tour of the show opened in October 2021.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., Roy Furman, Edward Walson, deRoy Kierstead and Stage Entertainment.

Tour Dates

TUESDAY 17 - SATURDAY 28 OCTOBER 2023

BIRMINGHAM, THE ALEXANDRA

www.atgtickets.com/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 31 OCTOBER - SATURDAY 11 NOVEMBER 2023

BRISTOL HIPPODROME

www.atgtickets.com/bristol-hippodrome

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 14 - SATURDAY 25 NOVEMBER 2023

GLASGOW, THEATRE ROYAL

www.atgtickets.com/theatre-royal-glasgow

ON SALE NOW

MONDAY 27 NOVEMBER - SATURDAY 2 DECEMBER 2023

WOKING, NEW VICTORIA THEATRE

www.atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre

ON SALE NOW

MONDAY 4 - SATURDAY 9 DECEMBER 2023

OXFORD, NEW THEATRE

www.atgtickets.com/new-theatre-oxford

ON SALE NOW

THURSDAY 14 DECEMBER - SUNDAY 31 DECEMBER 2023

STOCKTON GLOBE THEATRE

www.stocktonglobe.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 23 JANUARY - SATURDAY 3 FEBRUARY 2024

LIVERPOOL EMPIRE

www.atgtickets.com/liverpool-empire

ON SALE NOW

MONDAY 5 - SATURDAY 10 FEBRUARY 2024

HULL NEW THEATRE

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

MONDAY 12 - SATURDAY 17 FEBRUARY 2024

NEW WIMBLEDON THEATRE

www.atgtickets.com/new-wimbledon-theatre

ON SALE NOW

MONDAY 19 - SATURDAY 24 FEBRUARY 2024

YORK, GRAND OPERA HOUSE

www.atgtickets.com/grand-opera-house-york

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 5 - SATURDAY 16 MARCH 2024

MANCHESTER OPERA HOUSE

www.atgtickets.com/opera-house-manchester

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 19 - SATURDAY 30 MARCH 2024

MILTON KEYNES THEATRE

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 2 - SATURDAY 13 APRIL 2024

EDINBURGH PLAYHOUSE

www.atgtickets.com/edinburghplayhouse

ON SALE NOW

MONDAY 15 - SATURDAY 20 APRIL 2024

PLYMOUTH, THEATRE ROYAL

www.theatreroyal.com

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 29 APRIL - SATURDAY 4 MAY 2024

CARDIFF, WALES MILLENNIUM CENTRE

www.wmc.org.uk

ON SALE 28 APRIL 2023

MONDAY 6 - SATURDAY 11 MAY 2024

BROMLEY, CHURCHILL THEATRE

www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 14 - SATURDAY 25 MAY 2024

LEEDS GRAND THEATRE

www.leedsheritagetheatres.com

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 28 MAY - SATURDAY 8 JUNE 2024

SUNDERLAND EMPIRE

www.atgtickets.com/sunderland-empire

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 10 - SATURDAY 15 JUNE 2024

BELFAST, GRAND OPERA HOUSE

www.goh.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 24 - SATURDAY 29 JUNE 2024

CORK OPERA HOUSE

www.corkoperahouse.ie

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 2 - SATURDAY 13 JULY 2024

DUBLIN, BORD GAIS ENERGY THEATRE

www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 15 - SATURDAY 20 JULY 2024

STOKE REGENT THEATRE

www.atgtickets.com/regent-theatre

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 22 - SATURDAY 27 JULY 2024

SOUTHAMPTON, MAYFLOWER

www.mayflower.org.uk

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 6 - SATURDAY 17 AUGUST 2024

SOUTHEND, CLIFFS PAVILION

www.southendtheatres.org.uk

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 26 - SATURDAY 31 AUGUST 2024

DARTFORD, ORCHARD THEATRE

www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 2 - SATURDAY 7 SEPTEMBER 2024

NOTTINGHAM, THEATRE ROYAL

www.trch.co.uk

ON SALE 21 FEBRUARY 2023

MONDAY 9 - SATURDAY 14 SEPTEMBER 2024

NORTHAMPTON, DERNGATE THEATRE

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 23 - SATURDAY 28 SEPTEMBER 2024

SHEFFIELD, LYCEUM THEATRE

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

ON SALE SOON