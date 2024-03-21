PLAYER KINGS Starring Ian McKellen Will Embark on UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ian McKellen-led Player Kings, adapted and directed by Robert Icke from William Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2 is to go on a UK tour following its West End run at the Noël Coward Theatre, 1 April – 22 June 2024.

The production will visit Bristol Hippodrome (3 – 6 July 2024), Birmingham Alexandra (10 – 13 July 2024), Norwich Theatre Royal (17 – 20 July 2024) and Newcastle Theatre Royal (24 - 27 July 2024).

Ian McKellen said, “Player Kings is a version of Shakespeare’s most English plays. So I am glad we are bringing our production across the country which they celebrate.”

Ian McKellen plays Falstaff in a new version of Shakespeare’s Henry IV, adapted by the award-winning writer and director Robert Icke.

A divided country, leadership crumbling, corruption in the air. Welcome to England.

Hal wasn't born to be king. Only now, it seems, he will be. His father longs for him to leave behind his friends in the taverns of Eastcheap, most notably the infamous John Falstaff. War is on the horizon. But will Hal ever come good?

Bringing together Shakespeare's two great history plays (Henry IV, parts 1 and 2), Player Kings will reign over London’s West End for twelve weeks only, playing at the Noël Coward Theatre from April, before touring to Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle through July 2024.

The cast comprises Ian McKellen as Sir John Falstaff, Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso & Romeo and Juliet) as Prince Harry and Richard Coyle (Ink & Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) as King Henry IV, with Raphael Akuwudike (Prince John), Sara Beharrell (Snare/Davy), Samuel Edward-Cook (Hotspur/Pistol), Geoffrey Freshwater (Bardolph), James Garnon (Worcester/Justice Silence), Alice Hayes (Messenger), Henry Jenkinson (Harcourt), Nigel Lister (Northumberland/Francis) Annette McLaughlin(Warwick), Mark Monero (Peto), Hywel Morgan (Sir Walter Blunt), Joseph Mydell (Lord Chief Justice), Clare Perkins (Mistress Quickly), Daniel Rabin (Poins), David Semark(Sir Richard Vernon), David Shelley (Sheriff), Robin Soans (Justice Shallow), Tafline Steen (Doll Tearsheet/Lady Percy) and Perry Williams (Douglas/Prince Thomas) completing the cast.

Set and Costume Designer: Hildegard Bechtler; Lighting Designer: Lee Curran; Sound Designer: Gareth Fry; Casting Director: Julia Horan CDG; Fight Director: Kev McCurdy; Associate Costume Designer; Johanna Coe; Hair and Make-up Designer: Susanna Peretz; Associate Directors: Jack Bradfield and Lizzie Manwaring

Produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, No Guarantees and David & Hannah Mirvish, Rupert Gavin & Mallory Factor Partnership, and Sayers & Sayers Productions.

Tour Dates

Manchester Opera House

Until 23 March 2024

On sale now

Noël Coward Theatre

1 April – 22 June 2024

Press Night: Thursday 11 April at 6.30pm

On sale now

Bristol Hippodrome

3 – 6 July 2024

ATG+ Presale: 21 March at 10am

General on sale: 22 March at 10am

Birmingham Alexandra

10 – 13 July 2024

ATG+ Presale: 21 March at 10am

General on sale: 22 March at 10am

Norwich Theatre Royal

17 – 20 July 2024

Priority booking: From 25 March at 10am

General on sale: 29 March at 10am

Newcastle Theatre Royal

24 - 27 July 2024

Friends Booking: 17 April at 10am

General on sale: 25 April at 10am