Outdoor Concert Production of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Comes to Holland Park Next Month

An outdoor concert production of A Little Night Music is coming to Holland Park on August 15!

The show will be directed by Alastair Knights with musical direction by Alex Parker.

The cast includes Janie Dee, Joanna Riding, Sharif Afifi, Hiba Elchikhe, Danielle Fiamanya, Fra Fee, Hilary Harwood, Emma Kingston, Emma Harrold, Nadim Naaman, Laura Pitt-Pulford, Ella Tronson and Kayi Ushe.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, August 3 at noon.

Just leaving this here. Thank you Stephen Sondheim for letting us do this. Tickets on sale Monday at noon a??i??? pic.twitter.com/RAKgnS7hW3 - Alex Parker (@alexparker91) July 29, 2020

A Little Night Music is a musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler. Inspired by the 1955 Ingmar Bergman film Smiles of a Summer Night, it involves the romantic lives of several couples. The musical includes the popular song "Send In the Clowns".

Since its original 1973 Broadway production, the musical has enjoyed professional productions in the West End, by opera companies, in a 2009 Broadway revival, and elsewhere, and it is a popular choice for regional groups. It was adapted for film in 1977, with Harold Prince directing and Elizabeth Taylor, Len Cariou, Lesley-Anne Down, and Diana Rigg starring.

