Ore Oduba Will Return to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at London's Peacock Theatre

Actor, presenter and winner of Strictly Come Dancing Ore Oduba is to don his fishnets once again as he returns to the role of Brad Majors in this special 50th Anniversary production of Richard O'Brien's Rocky Horror Show for a limited six week run at the Peacock Theatre, London. Ore who received rave reviews and delighted audiences up and down the country during the 2021 UK tour, will thrill London audiences once again from 3rd May until 10th June 2023. Tickets are on sale now from RockyHorror.co.uk.

Ore Oduba said: "I can't wait to reunite with my Rocky family, reprising my role as Brad Majors. There is just nothing quite like the Rocky Horror Show. I had the most incredible time touring the country last year, so to slip on the heels and zip up my corset again on the 50th anniversary of this iconic show will be so special. I can't' wait to Time Warp again with London audiences at the Peacock Theatre next year, it's going to be epic!"

Producer Howard Panter said: "Rocky Horror has always been a show I loved, since its earliest days in the Kings Road. Richard O'Brien and I are delighted this non-stop party continues to thrill audiences across the world, and we look forward to the next 50 years!"

Since it first opened in London in June 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre Upstairs, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show is the longest continuous run of a musical anywhere in the world and has become the world's favourite Rock 'N' Roll musical, having been performed worldwide over 50 years in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages.

This musical extravaganza continues to play to packed houses as it tours the length and breadth of the UK until 2023 with a stellar cast that is showing no signs of slowing down! Theatre is in full throttle and this extraordinary cast is ready to deliver a guaranteed party not to be missed.

Already wowing Rocky Horror audiences up and down the country, West End star Stephen Webb (Jersey Boys/Legally Blonde) continues in the iconic role of Frank, slipping into a corset and heels with ease and is joined by fan favourite Haley Flaherty (Mamma Mia/Chicago) as Janet.

Kristian Lavercombe (Jersey Boys/Jesus Christ Superstar) once again reprises his role as Riff Raff, following more than 2000 performances around the world, with Darcy Finden who made her professional debut last year as one of the Phantoms now steps up to play the role of as Columbia. Ben Westhead (Oliver/The Sound of Music) plays Rocky, Suzie McAdams (School of Rock/Kinky Boots) takes on the role of Magenta and Joe Allen (Little Shop of Horrors/Charlie & The Chocolate Factory) plays Eddie & Dr Scott. Playing the Phantoms are Stefania Du Toit (Starlight Express/Singing in the Rain), Jessica Sole (Into The Woods/Camelot), Reece Budin (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical/Man of La Mancha) and Fionán O'Carroll (Theatre whilst training: Urinetown/Children of Eden) who is making his professional debut. Nathan Shaw (Walk Like A Man) is Male Swing and Tyla Nurden (Funny Girl/Carrie, The Musical) is Female Swing.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the smash hit show features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for over four decades, including "Sweet Transvestite", "Science Fiction/Double Feature", "Dammit Janet" and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, "The Time-Warp" - this is perfect show to help people forget the doom and gloom of recent months.

The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank'n'Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It's an adventure they'll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits. The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed party, which famously combines science-fiction, horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation - meaning, of course, getting dressed-up in the most outrageous fancy dress.

The Rocky Horror Show first began life in 1973 before an audience of just 63 people in the Royal Court's Theatre Upstairs. It was an immediate success and transferred to the Chelsea Classic Cinema, before going on to run at the Kings Road Theatre, 1973-79 and the Comedy Theatre in the West End, 1979-80. In 1975 it was transformed into a film called 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'. This film adaptation took over $135 million at the Box Office and is still shown in cinemas around the world more than 40 years after its premiere, making it the longest running theatrical release in cinema history. Many stars including Russell Crowe, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Jerry Springer, Jason Donovan and Meatloaf have appeared in The Rocky Horror Show over the past 45 years.

In 2015, as part of a sold-out season at London's Playhouse Theatre, a special star-studded Gala charity performance in aid of Amnesty International was broadcast to over 600 cinemas across the UK and Europe. The live screening - featuring a host of celebrities playing The Narrator including Stephen Fry, Mel Giedroyc, Emma Bunton, Ade Edmondson, Anthony Head and Richard O'Brien - smashed box office records and was the biggest grossing film in cinemas across the UK. The performance was subsequently screened on the Sky Arts channel.

Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, The Rocky Horror Show is the boldest bash of them all. But be warned, this show has rude parts!