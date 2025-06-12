Ore Oduba Will Lead Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Hope Mill Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ore Oduba will star as Dr Frederick Frankenstein in Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL which will have its regional premiere at Hope Mill Theatre from 10 October to 30 November 2025, with a press night on 15 October. YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN will be directed and choreographed by Nick Winston.

Ore Oduba is an actor and broadcaster whose stage credits include Caractacus Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Happy Man/Mr Thompson in Pretty Woman: The Musical and Brad Majors in the 50th anniversary production of The Rocky Horror Show. Ore has also played Teen Angel in Grease, and this summer starred in the principal role of Stuart Piper in the world premiere of the Peter James' thriller Picture You Dead.

Ore made his screen acting debut in BBC One primetime drama Noughts + Crosses. Meanwhile as an experienced and versatile presenter, familiar to audiences of This Morning, The One Show and BBC Radio 2, he has fronted some of the biggest national events live to millions. Ore won the 14th season of Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.

On joining the cast of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, Oduba said: “What a dream come true. Mel Brooks is a genius of comedy and YF is as iconic a title as it gets. I watched the most recent production in the West End through tears of laughter! Can't wait to start ‘Putting on the Ritz' with our talented cast, crew and creatives. And in such a renowned venue as the Hope Mill Theatre, it's going to be an unforgettable 8 weeks in Manchester.”

Joining Ore for YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN will be Jessica Martin (Spitting Image, Doctor Who) as Frau Blücher, Rhiannon Chesterman (I Wish You Well, West End) as Elizabeth Benning, Pete Gallagher (Fisherman's Friends The Musical, UK tour/Toronto) as The Monster, Curtis Patrick (Pretty Woman UK Tour) as Igor, Simeon Truby (Wicked, West End) as Inspector Hans Kemp/Harold the Hermit and Julie Yammanee (Jerry's Girls, Menier Chocolate Factory) as Inga. The cast is completed by Belle Kizzy Green (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, UK Tour), Robin Kent (Chicago, UK Tour), Bryan Mottram (Back To The Future The Musical, West End), Alanna Panditaratne (Peter Pan, Victoria Theatre Halifax), Oliver Ramsdale (Chicago, UK Tour), Hakeem Tinubu (Singin' in the Rain, International Tour), Patricia Wilkins (Back To The Future The Musical, West End) and Jessica Wright (42nd Street, Sadler's Wells/UK Tour/ Toronto).

Adapted by Mel Brooks from his legendary 1974 film starring Gene Wilder, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN tells the story of the grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen") who inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced "Eye-gore"), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. "It's alive!" he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN marks the 10th Anniversary year of Hope Mill Theatre, which opened its doors in October 2015. Founded by Joseph Houston and William Whelton the Award-Winning venue has gained a reputation Nationally and Internationally for its in-house musical productions.

Every bit as relevant to audience members who will remember the original as it will be to newcomers, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN has all the panache of the screen sensation with a little extra theatrical flair added. It will surely be the perfect opportunity for a production company to showcase an array of talents. With such memorable tunes as The Transylvania Mania, He Vas My Boyfriend and Puttin' on the Ritz by Irving Berlin, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN is scientifically proven, monstrously good entertainment.

