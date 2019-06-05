Ore Oduba And Carley Stenson To Join Jason Manford In CURTAINS UK Tour

Dan Looney, Adam Paulden and Jason Haigh-Ellery for DLAP Entertainment have announced full casting for the UK tour of the Tony award winning musical CURTAINS which stars the previously announced Jason Manford as Detective 'Frank Cioffi'.

Joining Jason will be television presenter and 'Strictly Come Dancing' star Ore Oduba who will play 'Aaron Fox' in selected venues, full details below.

Completing the cast is musical theatre actress Carley Stenson as 'Georgia Hendriks', Rebecca Lock as 'Carmen', Samuel Holmes as 'Christopher Belling', Leah West as 'Niki Harris' and Alan Burkitt as 'Bobby'.

Ore is best known for winning the 14th series of BBC One's 'Strictly Come Dancing' and has now become a familiar face on primetime and daytime television. His presenting credits include BBC One's, 'The One Show' and ITV's 'This Morning'. Ore previously appeared as a host on stage for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour and will be making his theatrical debut as 'Teen Angel' in the UK Tour of Grease later this month.

Carley is currently starring as 'Fantine' in Les Mis rables , at the Queens Theatre in London's West End. Her other West End credits include 'Elle Woods' in Legally Blonde at The Savoy Theatre, 'Princess Fiona' in Shrek the Musical at Theatre Royal Dury Lane and 'Lady of the Lake' in Spamalot at The Playhouse Theatre. She has also played 'Christine Colgate' in the UK Tour of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels . Carley is probably best known for her television work and playing 'Steph Cunningham' in Channel Four's Hollyoaks .

Rebecca Lock most recently starred in Heathers The Musical at the Haymarket Theatre in London. Her other West End credits include MAMMA MIA! at The Novello Theatre, The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty's Theatre, and Cats at New London Theatre. Rebecca also starred as 'Mrs Banks' in the national tour of Mary Poppins .

Samuel Holmes most recently starred in the UK tour of The Wedding Singer . Samuel's West End credits include Mrs Henderson Presents at No l Coward Theatre and Spamalot at Playhouse Theatre.

Leah West previously starred in Disney's Film 'Beauty and the Beast' and ITV drama 'Unforgotten'. Her previous theatre credits include Grand Hotel and Allegro both at Southwark Playhouse and the UK Tour of The Smallest Show On Earth .

Alan Burkitt was in the original West End Cast of Top Hat at the Aldwych Theatre and then went on to play the lead role of 'Jerry' in the UK national tour. Alan's other theatre credits include, We Will Rock You at the Dominion Theatre Singin' in the Rain and 42nd Street both at Chichester Festival Theatre.

They are all joined by Emma Caffrey as 'Bambi', Adam Rhys-Charles as 'Daryl Grady', Martin Callaghan as 'Oscar Shapiro', Minal Petal as 'Johnny Harmon' and Mark Sangster as 'Sidney'.

Joining them in the ensemble is, Kathryn Barnes, Pamela Blair, Charlie Johnson, Kate Ivory Jordan, Robin Kent, Thomas Lee-Kid, Ben Mundy, Gleanne Purcell-Brown and

Samuel John-Humphreys.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of 'Cabaret' and 'Chicago', this production tells the story of Jessica Cranshaw, star of the new Broadway-bound musical Robbin Hood, who has been murdered on stage on opening night! The entire cast and crew are suspects. Time to call in the local detective, Frank Cioffi, who just happens to be a huge musical theatre fan. With a nose for crime and an ear for music, Frank has his work cut out trying to find the killer whilst giving the show a lifeline.

The producing team is made up of Dan Looney, Adam Paulden and Jason Haigh-Ellery for DLAP Entertainment. The production was originally produced on Broadway by Roger Berlind, Roger Horchow, Daryl Roth, Jane Bergere, Ted Hartley and Center Theatre Group. The American Premiere was produced at The Ahmanson Theatre by Center Theatre Group, LA's Theatre Company.

Music is by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb ( Cabaret and Chicago ), book by Rupert Holmes, original book and concept by Peter Stone with additional lyrics by John Kander and Rupert Holmes.

The production will be directed by Paul Foster ( Kiss Me Kate and Annie Get Your Gun for Sheffield Crucible), choreographer is Alistair David ( Ghost West End and UK tour and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and The Sound of Music both for Regent's Park Open Air), Musical Supervisor & Arrangements are by Sarah Travis (Curve Associate Artist, Sweeney Todd , Sister Act ), Set Design by David Woodhead, Costume Design by Gabriella Slade, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design is by Tom Marshall and Casting Director is Jim Arnold CDG.

Suitable for ages 12+.

Tour details 2019:

Friday 4 Sunday 6 October

Bromley Churchill Theatre

https://churchilltheatre.co.uk

020 3285 6000

*Ore Oduba will be performing as 'Aaron Fox'

Tuesday 8 Saturday 12 October

Manchester Palace Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/manchester

0844 871 3018

*Ore Oduba will be performing as 'Aaron Fox'

Monday 14 Saturday 19 October

Cardiff New Theatre

www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

029 2087 8889

*Ore Oduba will be performing as 'Aaron Fox'

Tuesday 29 October Saturday 2 November

Sheffield Lyceum

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

0114 249 6000

*Ore Oduba will be performing as 'Aaron Fox'

Tuesday 5 Saturday 9 November

BIRMINGHAM The Alexandra

www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

0844 871 3011

Tuesday 12 Saturday 16 November

DARLINGTON Hippodrome

www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

01325 405405

Tuesday 19 Saturday 23 November

BELFAST Grand Opera House

www.goh.co.uk

028 9024 1919

Tuesday 26 Saturday 30 November

DARTFORD Orchard Theatre

https://orchardtheatre.co.uk/

01322 220000

Tuesday 3 Saturday 7 December

Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/stoke

0844 871 7649

Tour details 2020:

Tuesday 14 Saturday 18 January

LONDON New Wimbledon Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/wimbledon

0844 871 7646

*Ore Oduba will be performing as 'Aaron Fox'

Tuesday 21 Saturday 25 January

SUNDERLAND Empire

www.atgtickets.com/sunderland

0844 871 3022

*Ore Oduba will be performing as 'Aaron Fox'

Tuesday 28 January Saturday 1 February

LIVERPOOL Empire

www.atgtickets.com/liverpool

08448 713017

*Ore Oduba will be performing as 'Aaron Fox'

Tuesday 11 Saturday 15 February

NORWICH Theatre Royal

www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

01603 630 000

*ON SALE SOON

*Ore Oduba will be performing as 'Aaron Fox'

Tuesday 25 Saturday 29 February

NORTHAMPTON Royal & Derngate

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

*Ore Oduba will be performing as 'Aaron Fox'

Tuesday 3 Saturday 7 March

BLACKPOOL Opera House

www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/our-venues/opera-house

*ON SALE 7 JUNE

*Ore Oduba will be performing as 'Aaron Fox'

Tuesday 10 Saturday 14 March

GLASGOW King's Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/glasgow

0844 871 7647

*Ore Oduba will be performing as 'Aaron Fox'

Monday 16 Saturday 21 March

Leicester Haymarket Theatre

www.haytheatre.com

0116 296 1236

Tuesday 31 March Saturday 4 April

WOLVERHAMPTON Grand Theatre

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

01902 42 92 12

*Ore Oduba will be performing as 'Aaron Fox'

Tuesday 6 April Saturday 11 April

SOUTHAMPTON Mayflower

www.mayflower.org.uk

02380 711 811

*ON SALE SOON

*Ore Oduba will be performing as 'Aaron Fox'





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You