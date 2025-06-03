OUTLANDER's Sam Heughan Will Lead Macbeth at the RSC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Macbeth will return to the Royal Shakespeare Company this October. Daniel Raggett, whose Edward II played in the Swan Theatre earlier this year, directs Shakespeare’s story of love, power and ambition in the intimate setting of The Other Place.

Sam Heughan (Outlander, Love Again) will make his RSC debut as Macbeth. Lia Williams (The Crown, Skylight) is Lady Macbeth.

Performances will run 9 October - 6 December 2025.

About Sam Heughan

This is Sam's RSC debut. Theatre includes: Outlaying Islands (Royal Court and Traverse Theatre), Batman Live (Touring), King John (Oran Mor), Romeo and Juliet (Dundee Rep), The Vortex (Manchester Royal Exchange), Hamlet (Citizens Theatre), Macbeth (Royal Lyceum), The Talented Mr Ripley (Royal & Derngate), Plague Over England (Duchess Theatre), Knives in Hens (TAG Theatre), The Twits (Citizens Theatre), Amphibians (Bridewell Theatre).

Film includes: Love Again, The Spy Who Dumped Me, Bloodshot, SAS: Red Notice, To Olivia, When the Starlight Ends, Emulsion, A Princess for Christmas Television includes: Outlander, The Couple Next Door, Suspect, Doctors, Breaking The Mould, Any Human Heart, First Light, Rebus, A Very British Sex Scandal, Party Animals, Midsomer Murders, The Wild West, River City, Island at War

About Lia Williams

Previous RSC includes: Postcards from America; As You Like It. Theatre includes: The Vortex (Chichester Festival Theatre), John Gabriel Borkman (Bridge Theatre), Mary Stuart (West End), Oresteia (West End), Celebration/The Room (Lincoln Center, New York and Almeida), The Night of the Iguana, Old Times, The Revengers' Comedies (Critics Circle Award for Most Promising Newcomer / Olivier Award for Best Comedy Performance), Absurd Person Singular (West End), The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, The Lover/The Collection (Donmar Warehouse), Arcadia (Broadway), Skylight (National Theatre/Broadway), Earthquakes in London, Hot House, Mappa Mundi (National Theatre), The Father (Theatre Royal, Bath), Oleanna (Royal Court / West End), My Child, King Lear (Royal Court), A Streetcar Named Desire, Eccentricities of a Nightingale (Best Actress Irish Times Awards for both), The Homecoming (Gate Theatre, Dublin / Lincoln Center, New York).

Theatre (as Director) includes: Doubt (Chichester Festival Theatre), Ashes to Ashes (West End), The Match Box (Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse / Kiln Theatre)

Film includes: Scoop, Living; Benediction, The Foreigner; Jonathan Toomey, Girl from Rio, The King is Alive, Different for Girls, The Fifth Province, Firelight, Dirty Weekend. Television includes: Day of the Jackal, Mobland, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, The Capture; His Dark Materials, The Crown, Kiri, The Silkworm, The Missing, Secret State, Doc Martin, May 33rd, The Russian Bride (FIPA Award for Best Actress), Imogen's Face, Shot Through the Heart, Flowers of the Forest, Seaforth, Mr. Wroe's Virgins

