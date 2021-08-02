OPERATION OUCH! Will Return to London's West End in December

TV's favourite doctors return to London's West End this December with a brand new show, Operation Ouch! Live on Stage - Not for the Squeamish, opening at the Lyric Theatre in London's West End on Saturday 4 December 2021, with a press performance on Sunday 5 December at 11am. Tickets are on sale from 10am on 2 August 2021. The strictly limited season must end on 16 January 2022.

Following three sell-out Australian tours, and a smash hit season in London's West End Dr Chris and Dr Xand are back! The show is packed with all-new crazy experiments and amazing facts. The doctors explore the fascinating world of biology and show you the incredible things your body can do. Plus the doctors will also share their favourite bits from the award-winning TV show, including special video guest Dr Ronx.

Dr Chris and Dr Xand van Tulleken are identical twins who grew up in London and trained in medicine at Oxford University. They both still work in medicine: Dr Chris is based at University College London Hospital and Dr Xand is the Helen Hamlyn Senior Fellow at Fordham University's Institute of International Humanitarian Affairs. This work is done concurrently with their media work. Dr Chris, during 2020, shared his own personal experience of COVID-19 in the BBC One documentary Surviving the Virus: My Brother and Me. He also hosted two Horizon Coronavirus specials for BBC 2. Dr Xand, during 2020, hosted Morning Live and Healthcheck UK on BBC One. He also hosted the quick turnaround documentaries Coronovirus: How To Isolate Yourself, When Will Lockdown End? and How To Avoid A Second Wave for Channel 4. This summer, together they launched their first podcast, A Thorough Examination with Dr Chris and Dr Xand, which reached the top spot across a variety of podcast charts. Together they have appeared on shows such as Twinstitute, Planet Child, The Human Body: Secrets of Your Life Revealed, Frontline Doctors: Winter Migrant Crisis, Horizon, Is Binge Drinking Really That Bad?, Blow Your Mind, Horizon, Sugar V Fat, Which Doctor?, The Secret Life of Twins, Medicine Men Go Wild, as well as their hugely popular children's series, Operation Ouch!, which has won two BAFTAs and had over eight series.

According to Xand, he is seven minutes older, half an inch shorter and five kilos heavier than his brother. Chris is seven minutes younger, half an inch taller and five kilos lighter - and for this, he believes he is twice the man Xand is!

Dr Ronx is an emergency medicine doctor by profession. They graduated from King's College Medical School in 2011. Operation Ouch! on CBBC was their first TV presenting job. They recently presented The Truth Behind Boosting Your Immune System on BBC One and Are Women The Fitter Sex? on Channel 4. Their other TV appearances include The Unshockable Dr Ronx and Is Covid Racist?.

Operation Ouch! Live on Stage is written by Chris and Xand van Tulleken and directed by Peter Adams. It is presented by Andrew Kay and Margot Teele for Andrew Kay & Associates.

Learn more at operationouchlive.com.

Box Office: 0330 333 4812 or www.nimaxtheatres.com

Access Bookings: 0330 333 4815