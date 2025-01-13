OLIVER! Extends Run at The Gielgud Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cameron Mackintosh's new production of Lionel Bart's iconic musical, Oliver!, which has its press night tomorrow night at Gielgud Theatre in London, will extend booking through until Sunday 29 March 2026. Tickets for performances from Tuesday 30 September 2025 to Sunday 29 March 2026 will go on sale at 10am on Monday 27 January. oliverthemusical.com

This critically acclaimed production, which Mackintosh has reconceived with director and choreographer Matthew Bourne, ran at Chichester Festival Theatre as part of their 2024 Summer Season where it was the biggest success in that theatre's history. Performances for the beginning of the West End run sold out, with patrons advised to check daily for returns. Current best availability for midweek performances is from early February. To accommodate demand, extra Sunday matinee performances have been added from March 2025 and the season has now been extended through to the end of March 2026.

The cast of Oliver! in the West End includes Simon Lipkin (Guys and Dolls, Avenue Q) as Fagin, Shanay Holmes (Miss Saigon, The Bodyguard) as Nancy, Aaron Sidwell (Henry VI, Wicked) as Bill Sikes, Billy Jenkins (Les Misérables, BBC's Dodger) as the Artful Dodger, Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Mother Goose, Only Fools and Horses The Musical) as Mr. Bumble, Katy Secombe (The Music Man, Les Misérables) as Widow Corney, Stephen Matthews (Strictly Ballroom, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) as Mr. Sowerberry/Dr. Grimwig, Jamie Birkett (Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Mamma Mia The Party) as Mrs. Sowerberry/Mrs. Bedwin, Philip Franks (The Rocky Horror Show, Witness for the Prosecution) as Mr. Brownlow, and Billy Byers as Alternate Artful Dodger.

The role of Oliver Twist is shared by Cian Eagle-Service (The Witches, Les Misérables), Raphael Korniets (The Snowman), Jack Philpott (The Witches, Matilda) and from the end of January by Odo Rowntree-Bailly (Love Never Dies).

Forming the young adult cast are Callum Hudson (Noah Claypole), Isabelle Methven (Bet), Lochlan White (Charley Bates) and Harry Cross (Dandy). The company is completed by Rachael Archer, Tegan Bannister, Adam Boardman, Lois Craig, Stephen John Davis, Bethany Huckle, Ebony Jonelle, Bethan Keens (Charlotte), Danny Lane, Peter Nash, Josh Patel-Foster, Sam Peggs, Jasmine Sakyiama, Wendy Somerville (Old Sally), Charlie Stripp, Leah Vassell and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

Following a nationwide search where hundreds of children from all around the country came to London to audition, the younger roles in Fagin's gang are shared by Toba Agbelusi, Zoe Akinyosade, Ben Birch, Preston Cropp, Kylan Michael Denis, Sebastian Elton, Liam Findlay, Rudy Gibson, Stanley Guy, George Hamblin, Lily Hanna, Sammy Jones, Grace King, Jonny Niland, Hugo Pechey, Alex Prior, Teddy Probets, William Skinner, Ethan Sokontwe, Dylan Xavier and Aaron Zhao.

Lionel Bart's musical masterpiece, freely adapted from Charles Dickens' novel, Oliver! tells the story of the orphaned Oliver Twist, who escapes the harsh Victorian workhouse and takes refuge in London's murky underworld with the wily gang leader Fagin and his team of resourceful pickpockets led by the Artful Dodger. He finds a friend in the kind-hearted Nancy and when he' s wrongly arrested for stealing, Oliver meets an unexpected saviour; but is happiness truly within his grasp?

The sensational score, that can be heard on the brand new Cast Album released by First Night Records and features this sensational cast includes Food Glorious Food, Consider Yourself, You've Got to Pick-a-Pocket or Two, I'd Do Anything, Oom Pah Pah, As Long As He Needs Me and many more. The Olivier, Tony and Oscar-winning masterpiece vividly brings to life Dickens' ever-popular story of the boy who asked for more.

Produced and revised by Cameron Mackintosh, Oliver! is directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne and co-directed by Jean-Pierre van der Spuy. Designed by Lez Brotherston, lighting design is by Paule Constable and Ben Jacobs, sound design by Adam Fisher, video design by George Reeve, new orchestrations by Stephen Metcalfe based on the original by William David Brohn; music supervision is by Graham Hurman.

Comments