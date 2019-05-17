OI FROG & FRIENDS! Comes to the West End This Winter

Kenny Wax Family Entertainment presents the premiere of Oi Frog & Friends! the highly anticipated stage show which brings together Kes Gray and Jim Field's bestselling and award-winning picture books Oi Frog!, Oi Dog! and Oi Cat! published by the Hachette Children's Group, into one action-packed musical production.

Oi Frog & Friends! opens at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue from 29 November 2019 until 5 January 2020. Prior to its West End premiere, Oi Frog & Friends! previews at Frensham Heights, Farnham (12 October) and plays Norwich Playhouse (15-20 October) before heading to Ipswich, New Wolsey Theatre (24-25 October), Hertford Theatre (26-27 October) and The Rose Theatre, Kingston (29 October-3 November) for half term fun.

It's a new day at Sittingbottom school and FROG is looking for a place to sit, but CAT has other ideas and DOG is doing as he's told. Little do any of them know that chaos is coming... who knew there were so many rhyming rules and what will happen when FROG is in charge? Oi Frog & Friends! is an action-packed play with songs, puppets, laughs and, of course, rhymes! It is an ideal introduction to theatre and the perfect entertainment for families with children aged 3+.

Hailed as one of the bestselling picture book series of the decade, with more than 900,000 copies sold to date and growing, Oi Frog & Friends! is created for the stage by Emma Earle, Zoe Squire, Luke Bateman and Richy Hughes. Cast to be confirmed.

Author Kes Gray says, "Just when we thought we knew where we were heading, Oi takes a leap in an entirely new direction! Working with Kenny and his outstanding creative team is a dream come true. Jim and I have already booked our front row seats and can't wait to see where this new adventure will take us."

Illustrator Jim Field says, "I am pinching myself about Oi Frog! now coming to the stage later this year. It's wonderful! Kenny Wax Family Entertainment have produced some incredible award-winning shows based on prolific children's books so I can't wait to see how they bring our characters to life for the Oi fans!"

For the full performance schedule and to book visit www.nimaxtheatres.com.





