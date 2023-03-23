Now Onsale: IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE THE MUSICAL at the Phoenix Theatre 

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The show is coming to the West End direct from a 5-star sell-out run at Birmingham Rep

Mar. 23, 2023  
Witness the greatest cast ever assembled live on stage, as the world-famous Spitting Image puppets tread the boards of London's theatreland for the first time ever in 
Idiots Assemble Spitting Image The Musical.

It's like a big West End show but without the boring bits.

Marvel at a stellar line-up of over 100 puppets of the great and the not so good, live in the (latex) flesh.

See Tom Cruise as you've never seen him before as he's tasked by His Majesty The King to create the U.K.'s very own "Magnificent Seven" of celebrity misfits to save the nation from a cabal of dark forces seeking to destroy it - that's all the usual suspects. And James Corden.

Don't miss this theatrical spectacle as all your favourite villains face off with Tiny Top Gun Tom and his band of rubbery heroes. There's songs. There's dancing. There's absolutely no respect paid to anyone.

All this plus new topical material in the show as and when it arises. Which, let's face it, with the current global situation will be most days...
It's just like a West End musical but funnier and also doesn't have Michael Ball in it.

Master of Ceremonies: Sir Ian McKellen
Starring "The Magnificent Seven": Tom Cruise, Greta Thunbeg, Meghan Markle, Tyson Fury, RuPaul, Angela Rayner and Idris Elba
Also Featuring: Ant & Dec, Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Keir Starmer, Stormzy, Vladimir Putin, The Tory Party Cabinet and many many many many many more

Direct from a 5-star sell-out run at Birmingham Rep, witness this hilarious extravaganza of a musical, simultaneously inspired and appalled by real events.

Written by a tour de force comedy team made up of Al Murray (The Pub Landlord), Matt Forde (The Political Party) and double-Olivier award winner Sean Foley (The Upstart Crow, The Play What I Wrote), who also directs, alongside a creative team spearheaded by the original Spitting Image co-creator, Roger Law, this is sure to be the must-see theatrical spectacular of 2023.

Idiots Assemble Spitting Image The Musical is at The Phoenix Theatre from 24 May - 26 August 2023




