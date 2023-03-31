Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nina Productions Presents Sam Potter's THE UNICORN at The Arcola in June

Performances run 7th-24th June 2023.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Tom Brennan directs Alice Lamb in Sam Potter's provocative and unflinching play The Unicorn, about one woman's obsessive sexual behaviour, as she tries to find the balance between her insatiable sexual drive and what she thinks society expects of her. But what need is she really trying to fill?

After her life takes an unexpected turn, Andrea finds herself overwhelmed by feelings of frustration and depression. She attempts to combat her loneliness through casual sex, but what starts as a distraction, soon becomes a compulsion and she progresses from serial dating to anonymous sex parties as her life slowly starts spiralling out of control.

Sam Potter's searing new play is a darkly comic and evocative portrait of a woman driven to extremes in this vivid examination of obsession, desire and despair.








