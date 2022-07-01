New United Ukrainian Ballet Takes Interpretation of GISELLE to Coliseum This September

A remarkable company of dancers will unite in a powerful interpretation of one of the greatest works of the classical repertoire, specially created for them by renowned choreographer Alexei Ratmansky. The United Ukrainian Ballet formed after Ukrainian dancers fled their homeland, and is based in The Hague at the former Royal Conservatoire building, given to the Company to live and work in through the generous support of local business and the government. The production, at the London Coliseum in September, will be supported by English National Opera and Birmingham Royal Ballet, who will provide the orchestra, set and costumes.

Each member of the Company has their own story of how they escaped the devastating war in their homeland to reach safety and join the Company. The personal journeys of the refugee dancers, and the urgency of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, resonate powerfully with Giselle's timeless themes of love, betrayal, death and mercy. This unique and moving performance is set to be a highlight of this year's West End calendar. This is a unique opportunity to see a powerful and moving interpretation of one of the greatest romantic ballets of all time, with a company of world-class artists united by the tragedy of war and an ardent hope for the future.

One of the greatest choreographers of his generation, Alexei Ratmansky, himself a Ukrainian citizen, is donating his time to join the Company to create his new interpretation of Giselle specifically for them. The season will feature guest performances from Alina Cojocaru and Katja Khaniukova.

The sets and costumes, designed by Hayden Griffiths, are generously loaned by Birmingham Royal Ballet and the dancers will be accompanied by the full orchestra of the English National Opera, under the baton of Viktor Oliynyk, conductor of the National Opera of Ukraine.

All profits from ticket sales will be given to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and the United Ukrainian Ballet Foundation, which has been set up in the Netherlands to protect, support and spread Ukrainian culture.

Having been founded as a result of the Russian Invasion, the United Ukrainian Ballet Foundation exists to protect, support and spread Ukrainian culture. Five large dance studios and classrooms at The Hague have been converted to bedrooms for the company who live and work at the centre. They are supervised by former prima ballerina of the Dutch National Ballet, Igone de Jongh, who provides instruction along with other repetiteurs from the Kylian Foundation.