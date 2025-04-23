New Musical KING OF PANGEA Adds Jerry Mitchell and More To Creative Team; Full Cast Announced

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The full cast and creative team for the upcoming world première of King of Pangea at King's Head Theatre has been announced. This original musical by Martin Storrow, directed by Richard Israel, will run from from 7 June to 6 July 2025.

The cast includes Dan Burton (Chicago (National Tour & West End); Gypsy (Olivier Award Nominee, West End & Chichester Festival Theatre)) as Arthur Crow/Captain, Mark Curry (Wicked (West End); Bugsy Malone) as Elijah, Sophia Ragavelas (Les Misérables (West End); Mamma Mia (West End)) as Celia Crow, Emily Tang (Aladdin (Theatre Royal, York); House of Cleopatra (Edinburgh Fringe)) as Amy/Maya and Alfie Blackwell will be making his professional debut as Sam Crow. The cast is completed by Daniel Lee as Young Sam, Tayt Joshua Silvester-Stoller as Young Sam, Grace Champman as Cover and Haydn Cox as Cover.

Director Richard Israel says about the casting “We are beyond thrilled to be working with this incredibly talented group of artists. The opportunity to work with such musical theatre icons as Dan, Mark and Sophia is a gift, and it is a particular thrill to be introducing Alfie Blackwell to the London theatre community. This is an extraordinary cast of actors, and we can't wait to begin the journey with them.”

The creative and Production Team is made up of Carly Brownbridge as Set & Costume Designer, Anthony Lucca as Musical Supervisor, Orchestrator & Arranger, Jordan Paul Clarke as Musical Director, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda as Movement Director, Catja Hamilton as Lighting Designer, Yvonne Gilbert as Sound Designer, Nicholas Hockaday as Casting Director, Molly Fraser as Costume Supervisor, Miranda Middleton as Associate Director, Daniel Steward as Production Manager, Louis Ling for Theatre Kid as Children's Manager, with Deus Ex Machina (DEM) Productions serving as Executive Producer and General Manager. They join previously announced Jerry Mitchell (The Devil Wears Prada (West End), Boop! The Musical (Broadway)) who for the first time will be stepping into the role of producer alongside lead producers Nicole LaFountaine of Straighten Your Crown Productions, Jaime Bartolett, and Lucas Katler.

Based on Storrow's own authentic experience, this wholly original new musical follows protagonist Sam Crow as he faces the loss of his relentlessly hopeful mother. He escapes to the only place that makes sense - the imaginary island of his childhood. With help from a wise-cracking prophet, a swaggering ship captain, and a star-gazing poetess, Sam sets off on a journey to claim his sovereignty… if he can only put the pieces back together in time.

Comments