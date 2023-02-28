New Musical DRAG ADDICT Will Premiere at HOME in July

The world première of a musical Drag Addict is full of high stakes, high emotions... and even higher heels! The musical is written by Matt Cain and David Andrew Wilson, with concept development by Arlene Phillips.

The production will be directed by Jonathan O'Boyle with choreography by Arlene Phillips at HOME, Manchester.

It's summer in Manchester. It's raining (obviously) and on Canal Street storm clouds of another sort are gathering. Club Fierce is under threat. But Dolly Ravage, who runs the club and is the unofficial godmother of the Gay Village, isn't going down without a fight.

Dolly has a plan to to save it from property developers by recruiting six amazing queens to slay the runway and reinvent Club Fierce as the all-new House of Ferocity.

But will the arrival of the mysterious Bobby Carter from America - hiding a secret that could change everything - derail her battle to save the soul of the Manchester scene?

Matt Cain said: "In my novels and journalism I've always loved exploring themes of LGBTQ+ identity, culture and community, asking what it means to be gay or queer in our modern, digital world. So it's a real thrill to be opening up this new channel for my creativity and exploring the same themes in musical theatre. I'm also overjoyed to be creating a show that pays tribute to my home city of Manchester, a city that saved my life as a teenager and helped shape both the person and the writer I've become today."

David Andrew Wilson said: "I am so excited to be bringing 'Drag Addict' to HOME in Manchester. So much of this musical was written in lockdown when Matt, Arlene and I were just dreaming about what it would be like to be back on Canal Street. And now, here we are, about to open in Manchester! Writing pop music has always been my number one passion and I am so excited that I've had the opportunity to write a show that incorporates modern pop to 90s dance to Broadway big band in an entirely original score. It's time to Slay the Runway!"

Arlene Phillips said: "When I moved from Manchester to London in the 1970's, many people found an escape in my dance classes from a society that still frowned upon their sexuality. It became a place where they were free to express themselves through dance in any way they wanted. It has been my dream to create a musical that embraces my love of drag and the LGBTQ+ community. I was lucky enough to have two creative friends in my life, Matt Cain and David Wilson, that I could I bring together to make it a reality."

Cast and full creative team to be announced.