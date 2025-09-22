New Musical BANK OF DAVE Will Open in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world premiere of BANK OF DAVE THE MUSICAL will open in May 2026 at Lowry and Curve respectively. The musical will have a book and lyrics by Rob Madge (My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?), Cabaret), music and lyrics by Pippa Cleary (The Great British Bake Off Musical, The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13¾ ) and will be directed by Curve Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (Kinky Boots, A Chorus Line).

Tickets at Lowry are on sale from 24 September.

Tickets at Curve are on sale from 7 October.

BANK OF DAVE THE MUSICAL is based on the Sunday Times best-selling book, BAFTA Award-winning documentary and global-hit Netflix film of the same name with a screenplay by Piers Ashworth.

Casting and further creatives to be announced.

“If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's this: everybody hates bankers.”

BANK OF DAVE THE MUSICAL is a home-grown, brand-new British musical - bursting with northern grit, laugh-out-loud humour and what Dave himself calls “the best songs in any musical ever.”

This feel-good show tells the true-ish story of Dave Fishwick: Burnley born and bred, and no ordinary man. A self-made millionaire, Dave spent years helping local people and small businesses when hard-nosed banks turned them away. Frustrated by the system, he has an idea…set up his own bank and put the profits straight back into his community.

With posh but principled lawyer Hugh at his side, Dave swaps Burnley for London to take on the banking bigwigs and fight for a fairer deal. But will the fat cats of the City make way for Dave's dreams?

From Sunday Times bestseller to Netflix's #1 UK film, Dave's inspiring underdog story now bursts onto the stage as a laugh-out-loud British musical packed with heart, humour and cracking new music.

‘The humour of The Full Monty with the spirit of Billy Elliot, but with a few more ba*tard bankers, and an unlikely hero from Burnley!' - Dave Fishwick

Dave Fishwick said about the musical “This all feels very surreal! I left school at 16, absolutely useless with no qualifications whatsoever. I started work on a building site as a builders' labourer, and went from builders' labourer to building the first new high street bank for 150 years in Britain. Then Hollywood turned up, not just once but twice! And now the magical world of theatre has arrived; from Burnley to Broadway - via the magnificent Lowry in Salford and Curve in Leicester first of course! Watching myself on telly was unbelievable; however, watching someone play me live on stage will be totally surreal. I am just an ordinary lad from Burnley, who does extraordinary things, and if I can make it happen, you can too!. Always have the courage to follow your dreams!”

Rob Madge said: “A couple of years ago Pippa Cleary and I were asked to turn Dave Fishwick's inspirational story into a musical (I know! You weren't expecting that, were you? But, much like Miss Saigon, Dave too has a helicopter, so a musical seemed a natural fit). Safe to say, it has been nothing short of a joy. I am deeply proud to be telling this special tale of community, hope and perseverance. In a world that seems more fractured every day, I am so thrilled to be offering an alternative where our Dave and his brilliant company of players can help mend the broken pieces. As he himself would say, rule number 1: never give up. Rule number 2: never, ever give up.”

Pippa Cleary added “I couldn't be more thrilled to be developing this brand-new musical with the amazing Rob Madge. The whole process has been filled with laughter and a real sense of purpose, just like Dave's story itself. Writing these songs has been such a joy, capturing the humour, grit and heart that makes this tale so uniquely British. We've had an absolute blast bringing Dave's fight for fairness to life, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it for themselves next year.”

BANK OF DAVE THE MUSICAL is produced by ROYO, Future Artists Entertainment, Curve and Lowry. Katie Lander is the consultant for Finestripe Productions.