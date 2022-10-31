New Dates Added For Carrie Hope Fletcher's Debut UK Tour

More dates have been added to award-winning stage sensation Carrie Hope Fletcher's debut solo tour due to phenomenal demand.

Carrie Hope Fletcher - An Open Book will see the musical theatre star, author and vlogger play a series of unmissable theatre shows in May and June 2023, with new shows added in Oxford, Liverpool, Leicester, Milton Keynes, Southend, Bath and Glasgow.

Performing songs from her incredible West End and touring career, fans can look forward to hits from Heathers, LES MISERABLES, The Addams Family and many more, interspersed with chat about Carrie's fascinating life and career.

Tickets for the new dates are on general sale from 10am, on Friday, November 4 from www.cuffeandtaylor.com

Carrie Hope Fletcher - An Open Book 2023 Tour Dates

18-May Bradford, St George's Hall

19-May Oxford, New Theatre

21-May Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

22-May Norwich, Theatre Royal

25-May London, The London Palladium

27-May Llandudno, Venue Cymru

28-May Salford, The Lowry

29-May Birmingham, Symphony Hall

21-May Sheffield, City Hall

01-June Liverpool, Empire Theatre

02-June Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

03-June Newcastle, O2 City Hall

04-June Edinburgh, Festival Theatre

06-June Leicester, De Montfort Hall

07-June Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre

09-June Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

10-June Bath, The Forum

11-June Glasgow, Theatre Royal

Speaking about Carrie Hope Fletcher - An Open Book, Carrie said: "I am so excited to be preparing for my first ever solo tour - and to be adding new dates is absolutely fantastic.

"A solo concert tour is something I have wanted to do for some time, and it's great to be able to visit even more places and meet even more fans.

"I adore being on stage and am fortunate to have performed in so many theatres, but there's something very special about being able to get out on the road and visit some beautiful theatres around the UK."

Earlier this year, Carrie was named best performer in a female identifying role in a musical as the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella. Most recently, she has wowed critics in a new revival of Brecht's The Caucasian Chalk Circle and is now preparing for her pantomime debut as the villain Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty at The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury.

Carrie, who has an impressive three WhatsOnStage Awards to her name, has enjoyed a breath-taking career since her West End debut at the age of nine playing Young Éponine in LES MISERABLES.

Since then, Carrie's theatre credits include Fantine in LES MISERABLES: The Concert, Veronica in Heathers, Wednesday in The Addams Family, Éponine in LES MISERABLES, both Truly Scrumptious and Jemima in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Beth in Jeff Wayne's War of the Worlds and Jane Banks in Mary Poppins.

When she's not treading the boards of the West End's biggest stages, Carrie is also a best-selling novelist, Top 20 recording artist and respected vlogger with her popular self-titled music and vlog channel attracting more than a million views a month.

Carrie Hope Fletcher - An Open Book is presented by Lambert Jackson, Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor.

Jamie Lambert, of Lambert Jackson, said: "Carrie Hope Fletcher - An Open Book presents an opportunity to take one of the West End's most celebrated and successful leading stars to theatres across the UK.

"There has been a phenomenal demand for the tour so we are delighted to be adding extra dates so even more people will be wowed by the stunning voice of Carrie, while also getting an insight into her incredible career."

Cuffe and Taylor Director of Theatre Touring Ben Hatton added: "We are very excited to be presenting Carrie's debut UK tour, and it is testament to her great popularity that we're adding these dates. Carrie is the most wonderful musical theatre talent and audiences will absolutely love this show."

For more information about Carrie Hope Fletcher - An Open Book and to secure tickets head to www.cuffeandtaylor.com