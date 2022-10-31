New Dates Added For Carrie Hope Fletcher's Debut UK Tour
More dates have been added to award-winning stage sensation Carrie Hope Fletcher's debut solo tour due to phenomenal demand.
Carrie Hope Fletcher - An Open Book will see the musical theatre star, author and vlogger play a series of unmissable theatre shows in May and June 2023, with new shows added in Oxford, Liverpool, Leicester, Milton Keynes, Southend, Bath and Glasgow.
Performing songs from her incredible West End and touring career, fans can look forward to hits from Heathers, LES MISERABLES, The Addams Family and many more, interspersed with chat about Carrie's fascinating life and career.
Tickets for the new dates are on general sale from 10am, on Friday, November 4 from www.cuffeandtaylor.com
Carrie Hope Fletcher - An Open Book 2023 Tour Dates
18-May Bradford, St George's Hall
19-May Oxford, New Theatre
21-May Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
22-May Norwich, Theatre Royal
25-May London, The London Palladium
27-May Llandudno, Venue Cymru
28-May Salford, The Lowry
29-May Birmingham, Symphony Hall
21-May Sheffield, City Hall
01-June Liverpool, Empire Theatre
02-June Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
03-June Newcastle, O2 City Hall
04-June Edinburgh, Festival Theatre
06-June Leicester, De Montfort Hall
07-June Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre
09-June Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
10-June Bath, The Forum
11-June Glasgow, Theatre Royal
Speaking about Carrie Hope Fletcher - An Open Book, Carrie said: "I am so excited to be preparing for my first ever solo tour - and to be adding new dates is absolutely fantastic.
"A solo concert tour is something I have wanted to do for some time, and it's great to be able to visit even more places and meet even more fans.
"I adore being on stage and am fortunate to have performed in so many theatres, but there's something very special about being able to get out on the road and visit some beautiful theatres around the UK."
Earlier this year, Carrie was named best performer in a female identifying role in a musical as the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella. Most recently, she has wowed critics in a new revival of Brecht's The Caucasian Chalk Circle and is now preparing for her pantomime debut as the villain Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty at The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury.
Carrie, who has an impressive three WhatsOnStage Awards to her name, has enjoyed a breath-taking career since her West End debut at the age of nine playing Young Éponine in LES MISERABLES.
Since then, Carrie's theatre credits include Fantine in LES MISERABLES: The Concert, Veronica in Heathers, Wednesday in The Addams Family, Éponine in LES MISERABLES, both Truly Scrumptious and Jemima in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Beth in Jeff Wayne's War of the Worlds and Jane Banks in Mary Poppins.
When she's not treading the boards of the West End's biggest stages, Carrie is also a best-selling novelist, Top 20 recording artist and respected vlogger with her popular self-titled music and vlog channel attracting more than a million views a month.
Carrie Hope Fletcher - An Open Book is presented by Lambert Jackson, Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor.
Jamie Lambert, of Lambert Jackson, said: "Carrie Hope Fletcher - An Open Book presents an opportunity to take one of the West End's most celebrated and successful leading stars to theatres across the UK.
"There has been a phenomenal demand for the tour so we are delighted to be adding extra dates so even more people will be wowed by the stunning voice of Carrie, while also getting an insight into her incredible career."
Cuffe and Taylor Director of Theatre Touring Ben Hatton added: "We are very excited to be presenting Carrie's debut UK tour, and it is testament to her great popularity that we're adding these dates. Carrie is the most wonderful musical theatre talent and audiences will absolutely love this show."
For more information about Carrie Hope Fletcher - An Open Book and to secure tickets head to www.cuffeandtaylor.com
