New Cast Members Revealed For BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL in London

The new cast joins from 16 August 2023, as the show goes into its third year at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

POPULAR

THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July Photo 1 THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July
Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 2 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production
Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre Photo 3 Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre
Video: Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Photo 4 Video: Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace

New Cast Members Revealed For BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL in London

Back to the Future

An all new cast has been announced for Back to the Future The Musical from 16 August 2023, as the show goes into its third year at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End. Back to the Future The Musical is currently booking until 11 February 2024. The critically acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical had its opening night in London on Monday 13 September 2021 and performances began on Broadway on 30 June with the official opening taking place on 3 August 2023. The musical also has further plans to rollout internationally.

The new cast includes Sarah Goggin as 'Lorraine Baines', Jay Perry as 'Goldie Wilson', Jordan Pearson as 'Biff Tannen', Lee Ormsby as 'Strickland', Rhodri Watkins as 'Dave McFly', Patricia Wilkins as 'Linda McFly', Elliott Evans as Alternate 'Marty McFly' and Stephen Leask as Alternate 'Doctor Emmett Brown'. They join current stars Cory English as 'Doctor Emmett Brown', Ben Joyce as 'Marty McFly', Oliver Nicholas as 'George McFly' and Sophie Naglik as 'Jennifer Parker'.

 

New to the ensemble will be Ella Beaumont, Alexander Day, Reece Darlington-Delaire, Helen Gulston, Matthew Ives, Connor Lewis, Louis Quinn, Grace Swaby-Moore and Alexandra Wright, joining Sia Dauda, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Adam Margilewski, Bryan Mottram, Laura Mullowney, Anna Murray, Georgia Tapp and Tavio Wright

 

The Original Cast Recording, released on Sony Music's Masterworks Broadway label, is now available and has had over 3 million streams. It features the new music by multi-Grammy Award-winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard alongside classic songs from the movie including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode. 

 

In July 2023, a brand new behind-the-scenes book documenting the creation of the stage show, Creating Back to the Future the Musical by Michael Klastorin, was released worldwide, published by abrams&chronicle books.

 

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. The productions in London and Manchester have so far been seen by a million people and the musical has broken box office records at the Adelphi Theatre.

 

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back to the Future The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

 

Marty McFly is a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Emmett Brown.  But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

 

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod Associates.

 

Back to the Future the movie was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Dr Emmett Brown. The film grossed $360.6 million (£279 million) at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today's money).

 

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is produced by Colin Ingram, Donovan Mannato, Frankel/Viertel/Baruch/Routh Group, Hunter Arnold, Gavin Kalin Productions, Playing Field, Crush Music, CJ ENM, Teresa Tsai, Ivy Herman/Hallee Adelman, Robert L. Hutt, Universal Theatrical Group, Ricardo Marques, Augury, Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, in association with Kimberly Magarro, Stage Entertainment, Glass Half Full Productions/ Neil Gooding Productions.

 




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Kim Kardashian Attends BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical in the West End Photo
Photos: Kim Kardashian Attends BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical in the West End

Last night, Friday 17 March, Kim Kardashian attended the West End production of the critically acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical with her son, Saint West, and friends. Check out the photos here!

2
VIDEO: BACK TO THE FUTURE Teases 2023 Broadway Run Photo
VIDEO: BACK TO THE FUTURE Teases 2023 Broadway Run

Back to the Future the Musical has released an all new teaser trailer for the show's upcoming Broadway run, set for 2023. Learn more about how to be among the first to get tickets!

3
VIDEO: Watch the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform on BRITAINS GOT TALENT Photo
VIDEO: Watch the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform on BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT

The cast of Back to the Future The Musical led by Roger Bart took the stage last night on Britain's Got Talent! Check out the full performance video here!

4
BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Recording Now Available Photo
BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Recording Now Available

Sony Masterworks Broadway today releases the Original Cast Recording to BACK TO THE FUTURE - THE MUSICAL. The award-winning musical is currently running at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End and features new music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard alongside classic songs from the movie.  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Video Video: Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
PRIMA FACIE
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You