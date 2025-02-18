National Theatre's DEAR ENGLAND Will Embark on UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Theatre has announced a tour of its production, Dear England. Written by the multi-award-winning stage and screen writer, James Graham and directed by the Almeida Theatre's Artistic Director Rupert Goold, Dear England tells the uplifting, at times heartbreaking, and ultimately inspiring story of Gareth Southgate's revolutionary tenure as England manager in this gripping examination of nation and game. The Olivier Award-winning ‘Best New Play' will tour to 16 venues across England from 15 September 2025 until 14 March 2026 in a co-production with Josh Andrews and Stuart Galbraith for JAS Theatricals.

Playwright James Graham said, "I am beyond delighted and grateful that Dear England is heading out on a nation-wide tour across England. To put the national game on the stage of the National Theatre and then into the West End back in 2023 was an utter dream. Now, to head out on a nationwide tour feels like winning the treble. As someone from a community that had limited access to culture growing up, I'm especially aware of how vital it is to share work of such a scale beyond the capital. And as a lifelong theatre and England fan, the chance to tell a story about the beautiful game and through the prism of Gareth Southgate's transformative term has been a privilege. I think he has been a remarkable leader, and it fills me with great excitement and joy that we get to share Rupert's euphoric and entertaining production, with all its incredible movement and music, once more with audiences around the country."

Kate Varah, Executive Director & Co-Chief Executive of the National Theatre, said, “Dear England by James Graham is our award winning, brilliant play that takes the much-loved topic of football and opens up a lens on so much more: English identity, masculinity and what it means to be a leader. We had a tremendous reaction to Dear England when it was with us on the South Bank, and in the West End. Director Rupert Goold has crafted such a wonderful production that will leave you wanting to sing and smile in the stalls and gasp at the penalty shoot-outs. We are delighted to be working with JAS Theatricals and our partner venues across England to deliver this important nationwide tour so that more people will have access to this incredible show. Whether you are a football fan or not, Dear England will bring you joy and hope for all we can achieve in this country.”

It's time to change the game. The country that gave the world football has since delivered a painful pattern of loss. The England men's team has the worst track record for penalties in the world, and manager Gareth Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take team and country back to the promised land.

Goold is joined by set designer, Es Devlin; costume designer, Evie Gurney; lighting designer, Jon Clark; co-movement directors, Ellen Kane and Hannes Langolf; video designer, Ash J Woodward; co-sound designers, Dan Balfour and Tom Gibbons with additional music by Max Perryment.

Dear England was originally commissioned by the National Theatre and developed with the theatre's New Work department. Its world premiere was on 20 June 2023 in the Olivier theatre. Following a sold-out run, Dear England transferred to the Prince Edward Theatre, in London's West End, from 9 October 2023 to 13 January 2024, where it broke box office records. Dear England was subsequently released to cinemas through National Theatre Live on 24 January 2024 and has been screened almost 2,500 times across the UK. In February 2024, the BBC announced it had commissioned a four-part drama of Dear England based on the stage production for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Dear England won ‘Best New Play' at the 2024 Olivier Awards.

Dear England will be staged at the National Theatre from 10 March to 24 May 2025, followed by a 4-week run at the Lowry in Salford from 29 May to 29 June 2025. The play has been updated following the 2024 UEFA EURO tournament to reflect Gareth Southgate's final chapter as England manager, and Gwilym Lee (SAS Rogue Heroes, Bohemian Rhapsody) will play the iconic role of Southgate. Casting for the tour to be announced.

The 2025/2026 national tour of Dear England is a co-production between National Theatre Productions and JAS Theatricals. Assisted performances are available throughout the run at each venue. Check individual venue websites for information and booking details.

Tour Dates

Theatre Royal Plymouth 15 – 20 September

theatreroyal.com

On sale from 3 March

Nottingham Theatre Royal 23 – 27 September

trch.co.uk

On sale from 3 March

Marlowe Theatre Canterbury 7 – 18 October

marlowetheatre.com/

On sale from 7 April

Sheffield Lyceum 21 – 25 October

sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/lyceum

On sale from 8 March

Leeds Grand Theatre 4 – 8 November

leedsheritagetheatres.com

On sale soon

Newcastle Theatre Royal 11 – 15 November

theatreroyal.co.uk

On sale from 4 April

Chichester Festival Theatre 20 – 29 November

cft.org.uk

On sale from 7 July

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton 13 – 17 January 2026

mayflower.org.uk

On sale from 25 February

Milton Keynes Theatre 20 – 24 January

atgtickets.com/milton-keynes-theatre

On sale soon

New Theatre Oxford 27 – 31 January

atgtickets.com/new-theatre-oxford

On sale soon

Norwich Theatre Royal 3 – 7 February

norwichtheatre.org

On sale soon

New Victoria Theatre, Woking 10 – 14 February

atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre

On sale soon

The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford 17 – 21 February

bradford-theatres.co.uk/alhambra-theatre

On sale from 10 March

New Wimbledon Theatre 24 - 28 February

atgtickets.com/new-wimbledon-theatre

On sale soon

Liverpool Empire 3 – 7 March

atgtickets.com/liverpool-empire

On sale soon

Birmingham Hippodrome 10 – 14 March

birminghamhippodrome.com

On sale from 7 April

