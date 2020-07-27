National Theatre Live Brings More Shows to Cinemas, Including CORIOLANUS With Tom Hiddleston!
National Theatre Live has revealed that it will bring more of its shows to cinemas in the UK this summer.
The shows that will be available are:
All My Sons with Bill Pullman and Sally Field
Fleabag with Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Hansard with Lindsay Duncan and Alex Jennings
Hit play The Lehman Trilogy, featuring Simon Russell Beale
King Lear with Ian McKellen
Cyrano de Bergerac with James McAvoy
Present Laughter with Andrew Scott
A Midsummer Night's Dream with Gwendoline Christie and Hammed Animashaun
Coriolanus with Tom Hiddleston
A View from the Bridge with Mark Strong
Frankenstein with Jonny Lee Miller and Benedict Cumberbatch