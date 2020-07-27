National Theatre Live Brings More Shows to Cinemas, Including CORIOLANUS With Tom Hiddleston!

National Theatre Live has revealed that it will bring more of its shows to cinemas in the UK this summer.

To find a location near you, visit the National Theatre Live website.

The shows that will be available are:

All My Sons with Bill Pullman and Sally Field

Fleabag with Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Hansard with Lindsay Duncan and Alex Jennings

Hit play The Lehman Trilogy, featuring Simon Russell Beale

King Lear with Ian McKellen

Cyrano de Bergerac with James McAvoy

Present Laughter with Andrew Scott

A Midsummer Night's Dream with Gwendoline Christie and Hammed Animashaun

Coriolanus with Tom Hiddleston

A View from the Bridge with Mark Strong

Frankenstein with Jonny Lee Miller and Benedict Cumberbatch

