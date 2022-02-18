NT Live Will Broadcast STRAIGHT LINE CRAZY With Ralph Fiennes in May

National Theatre Live broadcasts Ralph Fiennes in David Hare's new play Straight Line Crazy from the Bridge Theatre to cinemas worldwide, 26 May in the UK / Ireland, and 8 September internationally.

Straight Line Crazy a new play by David Hare directed by Nicholas Hytner.

Ralph Fiennes (Antony & Cleopatra) leads the cast in David Hare's (Skylight) blazing account of the most powerful man in New York, a master manipulator whose legacy changed the city forever. For forty uninterrupted years, Robert Moses exploited those in office through a mix of charm and intimidation. Motivated at first by a determination to improve the lives of New York City's workers, he created parks, bridges, and 627 miles of expressway to connect the people to the great outdoors. Faced with resistance by protest groups campaigning for a very different idea of what the city should become, will the weakness of democracy be exposed in the face of his charismatic conviction?

The cast includes Alisha Bailey, Samuel Barnett, David Bromley, Al Coppola, Siobhán Cullen, Ralph Fiennes, Ian Kirkby, Alana Maria, Dani Moseley, Guy Paul, Helen Schlesinger, Mary Stillwaggon Stewart, and Danny Webb.

The production is designed by Bob Crowley, with lighting by Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound by George Dennis and music composed by George Fenton. Casting is by Robert Sterne.

Broadcast live from the Bridge Theatre in London.

Sky Arts is the Headline Partner of National Theatre Live in the UK.