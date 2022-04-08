NT Live In Partnership With Empire Street Productions Broadcasts Jodie Comer In PRIMA FACIE

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) makes her West End debut in the UK premiere of Suzie Miller's award-winning play. Justin Martin directs this solo piece, captured live from the intimate Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End and released to cinemas around the world on Thursday 21 July 2022.



Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge. Prima Facie takes us to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game.

Jodie Comer, on the NT Live broadcast, said:

"I am delighted that our production of Prima Facie will be available to watch in cinemas across the world. Alongside our ticketing initiatives this is another way that we can make sure that this play is accessible to anyone that would like to see it."

The production is designed by Miriam Buether, with lighting by Natasha Chivers, sound by Ben and Max Ringham, music composed by Rebecca Lucy TAYLOR and produced by James Bierman for Empire Street Productions.

This performance will be filmed live on stage in London's West End, at the Harold Pinter Theatre. Tickets are now on sale; for more information, visit National Theatre Live.

Sky Arts is the Headline Partner of National Theatre Live in the UK.