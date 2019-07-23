NOSFERATU, BADLY DRAWN BOY, and More Confirmed For Royal Albert Hall's Festival of Film

Buster Keaton, Badly Drawn Boy and Nosferatu are the latest names confirmed for the Royal Albert Hall's fourth Festival of Film.

Damian Gough, aka Badly Drawn Boy, comes to the Hall to discuss his acclaimed soundtrack to 2002's About a Boy, while a trio of silent film classics will be presented with live accompaniment: Keaton's comic masterpiece, The General, and the decidedly eerie German Expressionist films, Destiny and Nosferatu.

The Hall's annual celebration of movie music is being headlined by spectacular Films in Concert presentations of Skyfall, Baahubali - The Beginning, Blade Runner and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in the main auditorium, alongside a first ever 'symphonic battle' between composers David Arnold and Michael Giacchino, featuring music from Casino Royale, Up and Rogue One.

Lucy Noble, Artistic Director of the Royal Albert Hall, said: "This festival is about celebrating the magic of movie music, from cult synth scores to lush orchestral presentations and beloved musical numbers. These additional shows, featuring Badly Drawn Boy in conversation, and new scores from the likes of Dmytro Morykit and Haiku Salut, show how the genre can be taken in extraordinary new directions."

Morykit, who re-scored Fritz Lang's Metropolis at the Hall last year in front of a sell-out crowd, returns to accompany the director's Destiny (aka Der Müde Tod), and F. W. Murnau's 1922 horror, Nosferatu - an iconic, uncredited retelling of Dracula, with Max Schreck as a conspicuously terrifying bloodsucker.

Instrumental trio Haiku Salut will accompany Buster Keaton's The General, a stunt-filled, Civil War-set comic epic that proved a financial catastrophe on release in 1926, but is now rightly recognised as one of his crowning glories.

Meanwhile, the Mercury Music Prize-winning Badly Drawn Boy will chat to Classic Album Sundays' Colleen "Cosmo" Murphy about his career, creating music for the screen, and the soundtracks that have inspired him, before answering questions from the audience.

Other events in the Hall's smaller spaces include a Late Night Jazz concert paying tribute to Judy Garland, a half-century after her untimely passing, and young musicians from the Royal College of Music bringing to life favourite movie scores at a Classical Coffee Morning.

Tickets for the additional events go on sale at 10am Friday from www.royalalberthall.com.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You