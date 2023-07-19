NOISES OFF Will Return to the West End in September 2023

Michael Frayn’s multi award-winning farce, Noises Off, will return to the West End with a twelve week season at the Theatre Royal Haymarket from September 27 2023 with tickets now on sale via Click Here.

Noises Off stars Felicity Kendal (The Good Life, Relatively Speaking and Hay Fever) as Dotty, Jonathan Coy as Frederick Fellows and Alexander Hanson as Lloyd Dallas with further casting to be announced.

This celebrated 40th Anniversary production directed by Lindsay Posner (God of Carnage, Hay Fever, Stones in his Pockets) opened to critical acclaim at Theatre Royal Bath in Autumn 2022 before transferring for its initial West End run to the Phoenix Theatre in January this year where it received ecstatic reviews:

One of the greatest British comedies ever written, Michael Frayn’s celebrated play serves up a riotous double bill – a play within a play. Hurtling along at breakneck speed, Noises Off follows the on and off-stage antics of a touring theatre company as they stumble their way through the fictional farce, Nothing On. From the shambolic final rehearsals before opening night in Weston-super-Mare, to a disastrous matinee in Ashton-Under-Lyme seen entirely, and hilariously silently, from backstage, before we share their final, brilliantly catastrophic performance in Stockton-on-Tees.

After watching from the wings a production of his 1970 farce The Two of Us with Richard Briers and Lynn Redgrave and noting that the goings on behind the scenes were funnier than out front, Michael Frayn wrote Noises Off. The original production opened in London in 1982 before becoming a worldwide hit. A feature film was made of Noises Off in 1992.

Noises Off is written by Michael Frayn. The creative team for this 40th Anniversary production includes Lindsay Posner (Director), Simon Higlett (Designer), Paul Pyant (Lighting Designer), Greg Clarke (Sound Designer), Will Stuart (Composer), Ruth Cooper-Brown (Movement and Fight Director), George Jibson (Associate Director), Ginny Schiller (Casting Director).

Noises Off

September 27- December 16 2023

PRESS NIGHT October 5 2023 at 7pm

Theatre Royal Haymarket

Haymarket

London SW1Y 4HT