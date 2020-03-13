NO LIMITS Song-Cycle Cast Head To The Other Palace

NO LIMITS, an exciting, brand-new song-cycle by Sam Thomas featuring a stellar cast will run in the Studio at The Other Palace from Monday 20th April - Sunday 26th April.

NO LIMITS shatters the notion of falling behind in life and follows characters as they dare to believe in themselves and strive for a better tomorrow. A show with heart, humour and a message we should all take on board... "Know no limits!"

Following its successful run at Camden Fringe 2019, the show has grown bigger and better and is similar in concept to Songs for a New World but with a more "Pasek & Paul" sounding score.

Accompanied by a live band. Don't miss out. Runs for one week only.

Join the fabulous cast including Aoife Clesham; Maison Kelley; Georgia Gagen; Luke Bayer; Bree Smith; Michael Mather & Katie Ramshaw will be performing a host of catchy and relatable new tunes. The show will chime in particular with modern musical theatre lovers.

Tickets are £24 and are on sale online at: https://lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/no-limits-a-song-cycle/.





