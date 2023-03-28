Myra Dubois Will Embark On National Tour and Edinburgh Fringe Run in 2023

Following a national tour of Australia, British comedy sensation Myra Dubois will be bringing her new show 'Be Well' to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe before embarking on a UK tour for 2023. Tickets are on sale now and available from www.myradubois.co.uk

Myra Dubois calls out to you, the disadvantaged, downtrodden and tyrannised of the world, with her manifesto for mental health: AdMyrism! But are you ready to receive the call? Myra will head to Edinburgh Fringe to perform in Pleasance KingDome at 8pm throughout the month of August.

Audiences will be delighted to know that she will then kick off her nationwide live tour in Salford on 29th September before heading

to Ilkley, Leamington Spa, Southend, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle, Carlisle, Cambridge, Cardiff, Oxford, Nottingham, Swindon, Birmingham, Newbury, Liverpool, London before closing the tour in Brighton on 16th November.

"Be Well" is a sardonic side-eye at the Wellness Industrial Complex as Myra continues of the tradition of the likes Shirley McClean and Gwyneth Paltrow, a celebrity that knows best.

Having left audiences across the globe in physical pain from laughter with her take-no-prisoners brand of rapid-fire comedy; Myra Dubois lays her healing hands on the masses in this; her wellness sermon.

Unpredictable, intelligent character comedy, the self-declared siren of South Yorkshire works the room, sparing no-one her sharp tongue, and yet somehow keeping everybody affectionately on-side.

Myra Dubois will be supported on her UK tour by comedian Frank Lavender, who will performing highlights from his own Edinburgh Fringe Show "Be Funny" which is at Just the Tonic's La Belle Angele at 17:00, 3rd - 27th August (not 14th).

Both Myra Dubois and Frank Lavender are comic creations of character comedian Gareth Joyner.

Myra Dubois is the acid-tongued comedic force of nature whose quick-wit and unrivalled crowd work has been taking the UK by storm for over a decade.

A 21st Centenary renascence woman from England's North, Myra uses her skills as an actress, author, wellness guru, energy worker, Gemini, and (dare we forget) singer, to enrich each member of her audience personally. So popular is Myra's 'take-no-prisoners' style amongst her fans, the 'AdMyras', that fighting for front row seats is a frequent occurrence at her shows. Springing forward from the Burlesque scene, Myra has trodden the boards of such prestigious stages as the London Palladium, the London Hippodrome, the Royal Festival Hall, and the Soho Theatre to name but four. Myra has opened for Bianca Del Rio on Del Rio's 2018 & 2022 UK tours, and Myra's own solo show 'DEAD FUNNY' premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019 before transferring for a two-week run at the Sydney Opera House, followed by a UK tour launched at the Garrick Theatre in London's West End. The show was filmed for an exclusive special on comedy streaming service; NextUp Comedy. She has since turned her hand to healing the public with her interactive self-help seminar "A Problem Shared" which was a cult hit at the Edinburgh Fringe and is set for a run at the Soho Theatre in May 2023.

Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER

28/09/2023 SALFORD, The Quays

04/10/2023 ILKLEY, King's Hall

05/10/2023 LEAMINGTON SPA, Spa Centre

06/10/2023 SOUTHEND, Palace Theatre

12/10/2023 EDINBURGH, The Stand

14/10/2023 GLASGOW, The Stand

15/10/2023 NEWCASTLE, The Stand

19/10/2023 CARLISLE, Old Fire Station

20/10/2023 CARDIFF, Glee Club

29/10/2023 OXFORD, Glee Club

02/11/2023 NOTTINGHAM, Glee Club

04/11/2023 SWINDON, Arts Centre

08/11/2023 BIRMINGHAM, Glee Club Studio

09/11/2023 NEWBURY, Corn Exchange

10/11/2023 LIVERPOOL, Everyman

14/11/2023 LONDON, Comedy Store

16/11/2023 BRIGHTON, Komedia