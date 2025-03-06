Musical Con Sets Dates For 2025 Return

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Musical Con will return to ExCel London for its fourth year in 2025. Welcoming over 10,000 fans of all ages from across the globe, each year, Musical Con celebrates the entire world of musical theatre, from iconic shows like Les Misérables to blockbuster movies like Wicked. The weekend-long celebration of all things musical theatre will take place at ExCel London on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th October 2025. Tickets for this year’s convention will be on sale March 28th.

Highlights from 2024’s weekend included a phenomenal line-up of special guests, featuring appearances from Tony, Grammy and Emmy award winner André De Shields (Broadway’s Hadestown, The Wiz), Todrick Hall (Broadway’s Chicago; Kinky Boots), Layton Williams (Cabaret; Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), and the stars and creatives of Oliver!, Hamilton and Mean Girls. There was also an incredible exhibition featuring an exclusive treasure-trove of costumes, set pieces and props from Cameron Mackintosh Productions.

2025 promises to be another spectacular year. Attendees can look forward to unique performances, meet and greets, exclusive panels and spotlights on the biggest shows in town. There will also be cosplay, competitions, fan meets, inspiring workshops and masterclasses. As well as a huge marketplace filled with merchandise, stagey businesses and photo opportunities.

Shanay Holmes, currently playing Nancy in Oliver! and producer of Musical Con, comments, We’re thrilled to be bringing Musical Con back to ExCel London for 2025. It is one of the highlights of the theatre calendar and this year promises to be our most spectacular yet. Musical Con is a space for the entire community; to come together under one roof and celebrate their passion for musicals. We can’t wait to be back in the ‘place where we belong’ this October for another unforgettable weekend.

