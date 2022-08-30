Monica Dolan, Tamsin Greig, and Stephen Mangan Join Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's Fundraising Week To Support The Talent Development Programme, Springboard

Lyric Hammersmith Theatre alumni Tamsin Greig and Stephen Mangan together with West Londoner Monica Dolan are helping to raise money for the pioneering talent development programme, Springboard, which aims to find, shape, inspire, champion and sustain the next generation of performers from underrepresented backgrounds.

The venue is hosting a week of events to help raise funds for the programme which includes talks from the critically acclaimed actors, a rare opportunity to thrift directly from the Lyric costume department, and a drag night variety show. Tickets are available to book now at www.lyric.co.uk.

Monday 19th September, 7.30-9pm

An Evening with Monica Dolan hosted by Artistic Director and CEO Rachel O'Riordan

Tuesday 20th September, 7.30-9pm

An Evening with Tamsin Greig hosted by Bill Cashmore Award Founder, Sasha Bates

Wednesday 21st September, 2-9pm

Lyric Costume Sale. A rare chance for thrift-lovers to buy the gems from the first costume department following its first clear out in 10 years.

Thursday 22nd September, 7.30pm-midnight

Chariots of Glitter - A Drag Night Variety Show hosted by Aurora Kills

Comedy, lip-sync and songs with guest performers supporting marathon runner Aurora Kills followed by a discotheque

Friday 23rd September, 7.30-9pm

An Evening with Stephen Mangan hosted by Lyric Chair, Lorraine Heggessey,

Tickets are £20. Book at www.lyric.co.uk or 0208 741 6850