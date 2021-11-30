Molly Lynch and Jordan Castle Join Broadway's Rob Rokicki & Sarah Beth Pfeifer at London's Crazy Coqs This December

Broadway's Rob Rokicki & Sarah Beth Pfeifer, the composer and star of The Lightning Thief will present a night of rock and roll and new musical theatre. They will be joined by guest stars Molly Lynch (The Last Five Years, Sunset Boulevard) and Jordan Castle (The Light and The Piazza, Cats).

While best known for Drama Desk and Lortel nominated Broadway show, The Lighting Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (Rokicki as composer/lyricist, and Pfeifer as actor), the pair's collaboration goes far beyond gods and monsters.

Featuring original songs that span across Rokicki's composing career, the two will share the story of their decade-long friendship and artistic partnership, including how they ended up in the UK workshopping a wild, sapphic rock musical they co-wrote about one woman's journey to escape an oceanic cult.

Backed by an electrifying live rock band, Rokicki, Pfeifer, Lynch and Castle, will perform fan favourites from The Lightning Thief (Broadway), Monstersongs (NAMT, Theatreworks Hartford), and world premieres of new songs that "live at that perfect intersection of musical theatre and radio rock" - (Adam Gwon)

Producer Adam Lenson says "Rob is one of my favourite American song writers and I cannot wait to be in a room with his exhilarating music and to hear him and Sarah-Beth bring his work to London"

Tickets are £20 with £15 tickets for students and concessions.

Rob Rokicki & Sarah Pfeifer: True Believer

7pm on 7th December 2021

Crazy Coqs, London

https://www.brasseriezedel.com/events/rob-rokicki-sarah-pfeifer-true-believer/