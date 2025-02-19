Mischief's THE COMEDY ABOUT SPIES Extends West End Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An extra 30,000 tickets for Mischief's brand new West End show, The Comedy About Spies have been released, with the show extended through Summer 2025 by four weeks due to phenomenal demand. The show must finish its run at the Noël Coward Theatre in London on Friday 5 September 2025.

The Comedy About Spies previously announced the cast which includes members of the original Mischief Company - Dave Hearn, Chris Leask, Henry Lewis, Charlie Russell, Henry Shields, Greg Tannahill, Nancy Zamit and Adele James. The cast is completed by Macadie Amoroso, Adam Byron, Matt Cavendish, Allie Dart, Niall Ransome and Ashley Tucker.

Mischief, the multi award-winning company behind The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong and The Comedy About a Bank Robbery bring an uproarious 1960's spy escapade, bursting with bungled missions, tangled identities, and miscommunication that's anything but covert to London's Noël Coward Theatre from Monday 14 April 2025.

When a rogue British agent pilfers plans for a top-secret weapon, CIA and KGB spies converge on London's Piccadilly Hotel in pursuit of the elusive file. Add to the mix a clueless young couple, a hapless actor angling for the role of James Bond, and enough double agents to confuse even the sharpest operative, and you've got a mission that's hilariously out of control.

Written by original Mischief Company members Henry Lewis and Henry Shields, The Comedy About Spies will have its Opening Gala Night on Tuesday 13 May 2025.

The Director is Matt DiCarlo, Set Designer is David Farley, the Costume Designer is Deborah Andrews, the Movement Director is Shelley Maxwell, the Lighting Designer is Johanna Town, the Sound Designer and Composer is Jon Fiber for JollyGoodTunes, Casting is by Lucy Jenkins CDG & Sooki McShane CDG, Additional Casting by Heather Basten CDG CSA and the Associate Director is Katie-Ann McDonough.

Tickets through Summer 2025 are on sale now with over 150 tickets available for £25 or less at every performance.

A sneak-peek of the opening scene from The Comedy About Spies brought the house down at The Royal Variety Performance in the presence of His Majesty The King at the Royal Albert Hall last year. It was broadcast on ITV1 on Sunday 15 December and is currently available on ITVX.

The Comedy about Spies is presented by Kenny Wax and Stage Presence in association with Jo Danvers, with Executive Producer Jonathan Sayer.

Comments