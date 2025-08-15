Milton Jones To Resume HA!MILTON Tour Following Cancer Recovery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Phil Mcintyre Live Ltd has announced that award-winning comedian Milton Jones will return to the road this September with his HA!MILTON live tour, now extended with dates through November 2025.

Known for his razor-sharp one-liners, surreal humor, and quickfire delivery, Jones is set to bring his trademark wit back to audiences nationwide. The new leg of HA!MILTON comes after the comedian took time off earlier this year to undergo treatment for prostate cancer. Now cancer-free, Jones is ready to hit the stage again with new material on everything from giraffes to tomatoes.

“A few months ago, I had to stop my tour HA!MILTON because I needed treatment for prostate cancer. I’m glad to say I’ve had that treatment and am now cancer free!” Jones shared. “Many thanks to the doctors, nurses, friends, family, and everyone who helped me get better—and to those who kept their tickets for the rescheduled shows. I hope to see you on the road.”

Jones has been a regular on Mock the Week (BBC2) and has appeared on Live at the Apollo (BBC1), Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow (BBC1), and House of Games (BBC2). He is currently working on his 15th Radio 4 series and has performed to over 100,000 people with each of his previous tours. His accolades include a Perrier Best Newcomer Award, two Sony Awards, and a British Comedy Award nomination.

For tickets and tour dates, visit miltonjones.com.