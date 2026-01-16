Michelle Collins Joins ERIC AND EM in the West End

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stage and screen star Michelle Collins (EastEnders) will join the West End performance of Eric & Ern as a special guest. The show takes place at the Garrick Theatre on 29 March 2026, celebrating the 100th birthdays of Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise and their legendary comedy partnership.

The West End show is one of a series of special performances which have recently been announced for Eric and Ern, the new show from Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens, the Olivier nominated duo behind the critically acclaimed West End hit Eric & Little Ern.

Eric and Ern takes audiences back to the times when whole families would huddle around the telly to watch the fantastic Morecambe and Wise Christmas specials. This brilliant homage to the two national comedy heroes is crammed full of renditions of those famous comedy sketches, and hits all the right notes. From Greig’s Piano Concerto to Mr Memory, “Arsenal!”, Eric and Ern is a show full of Morecambe and Wise’s most loved routines, songs and sketches - and of course their special musical guest. It is suitable for all the family from 8 to 80.

Michelle Collins said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the West End celebration of Morecambe and Wise’s centenary. Eric and Ern are true icons of British entertainment, and to be part of a show honouring their legacy - especially at the Garrick Theatre in the West End - is a real privilege. It’s a wonderful way to celebrate comedy that has brought joy to generations.”

Currently playing a limited run at Curve, Leicester from Tuesday 6 to Saturday 17 January, Eric and Ern will visit the Lowry, Salford from Tuesday 24 to Saturday 28 March, Garrick Theatre in London’s West End on Sunday 29 March, and Morecambe Winter Gardens on Saturday 16 May for a special performance coinciding with Eric Morecambe’s birthday weekend.

Eric and Ern is created by Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens based on the writing of Eddie Braben. It is presented by Martin Clarkson and The Production Garden in association with Cube Room Productions.