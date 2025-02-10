Melanie La Barrie and Jenna Lee-James Join Drew Gasparini's WE AREN'T KIDS ANYMORE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Melanie La Barrie (Hadestown; &Juliet) will join the cast of WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE in the role of Drew 5, alongside powerhouse Jenna Lee-James (Frozen; We Will Rock You) as Drew 6 / Featured Artist. This new contemporary musical offers a heartfelt exploration of life's shared journey and how its pivotal moments shape us all.

Created by Drew Gasparini, whose credits include Smash and Broadway productions including The Karate Kid and It’s Kind of a Funny Story, this production reflects his passion for breaking the mould of traditional musical theatre and uncovering fresh talent.

Joining award-winning actress Dylan Mulvaney (Attitude’s Woman of the Year 2023, a Forbes 30 Under 30 Honouree, and star of one-woman show FAGHAG), Olivier award-winner Sam Tutty (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York); Dear Evan Hansen) and West End icon Aimie Atkinson (SIX The Musical; Pretty Woman), the cast promises to deliver an unforgettable performance.

Told from five unique perspectives spanning age, generation and gender, this uplifting musical explores the complex, universal and often challenging journey of pursuing a dream. Unravelling the rich emotional tapestry of life, WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE reminds us that, no matter where we come from, growing up is a series of choices and uncertain steps, punctuated by moments of discovery.

This performance follows a successful workshop in June 2024 which marked the first stage presentation of Gasparini’s viral concept album WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE. Recognised for his music in Smash, as well as the scores for Broadway musicals; The Karate Kid, Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical and It’s Kind of a Funny Story, Gasparini offers a radical approach to traditional musical theatre in a show which explores self-discovery and growth. Demonstrating a range of styles, including pop, rock and country, WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE celebrates the versatility of musical theatre when the conventional rules are broken.

Gasparini is also offering aspiring performers the opportunity to enter a unique competition where they could win the chance to make their West End debut in WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE, his new musical. Open to anyone aged 18 or over with no West End adult credits, the competition invites participants to submit a self-tape singing one of Gasparini’s songs. The winners will perform at the Savoy Theatre on Monday 28th April 2025 alongside this exceptional cast.

This competition celebrates fresh voices in musical theatre, drawing on the central themes of the musical itself by giving undiscovered performers the opportunity to realise their dreams on one of London’s most prestigious stages, joining a cast that showcases a mix of established and emerging talent. Submissions close at 11pm on Sunday 23rd February, and Gasparini will personally choose the winners. This is a rare opportunity for aspiring performers to step into the spotlight and make their West End dreams come true.

This highly anticipated premiere of WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE will be promptly followed by a second act showcasing Gasparini in concert. Andrew Kober (Beetlejuice; School of Rock) and Tony Bayliss (We Will Rock You; Tommy) are the first of the special guests to be announced. Joined by the cast and specially invited guests, Gasparini will present a selection of his most iconic work, spanning his vibrant musical career and paying homage to his own journey bringing this musical to the stage. What began as an autobiographical tale has evolved into a poignant exploration of the complex, universal experience of navigating our path through life and the connections we make along the way.

