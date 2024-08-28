Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway, West End and TV star Marisha Wallace will join Alex Newell live at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 1 September 2024 at 2:30pm and 6.30pm. Tickets on sale now from www.fw-live.com and www.cadoganhall.com

Marisha Wallace most recently starred as Bea in Something Rotten in Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, also produced by Fourth Wall Live. Marisha starred as Adelaide in Sir Nicholas Hytner's smash-hit revival of Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre for which she was nominated for the Olivier Award, WhatsOnStage and Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Actress in a Musical. It was recently announced that she would be starring in the iconic London Palladium Panto later this year.

Her other theatre work includes Ado Annie in Oklahoma! at the Young Vic where she was nominated for WhatsOnStage, Evening Standard and Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical, Becky in Waitress (Adelphi Theatre), Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray (Coliseum), Effie in Dreamgirls (Savoy Theatre), Aladdin (Broadway), and Something Rotten (Broadway). Her TV work includes Feel Good (Netflix), Jingle Jangle (Netflix) Almost Never (CBBC), and Aladdin (Disney).

Marisha is an international singer-songwriter and will be performing across the UK this summer. She frequently collaborates on new music with songwriting legends Toby Gad (Beyoncé, John Legend) and Steve Anderson (Kylie Minogue). TV appearances include Royal Variety Show, Strictly Come Dancing, The Festival of Remembrance, and Dancing on Ice. Marisha’s largest ever solo concert will take place at the Adelphi Theatre on 11 March 2025. You can follow Marisha on Instagram for further updates @marishawallace.

Alex Newell first garnered attention on screen in FOX’s critically acclaimed series GLEE as transgender student, Wade “Unique” Adams. Breaking barriers and challenging gender norms at a time when the conversation around gender identity was not widely accepted, Alex has remained one of the leaders in the quest for equality. In 2023, Alex made history as the first non-binary identifying actor to win a Tony award for Best Featured Actor for their role as Lulu in Broadway’s Shucked. In their second turn on the Broadway stage, a follow up to their time in the Tony winning Once On This Island, Alex yet again draws raves nightly with their standout solo Independently Owned. Alex also has an impressive list of TV credits including Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, along with the Emmy-nominated Christmas special on Roku, as well as Our Kind of People, and Fox’s Empire.

Alex has received several award nominations including Critics Choice, Gold Derby, Screen Actors Guild, and Hollywood Critics Association. While part of the cast of Once On This Island, Alex earned a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album and won a Tony for Best Revival of a Musical, also later receiving a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album for Shucked.

