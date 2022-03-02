Marisha Wallace Will Headline New UK Talent Show, ALPHA UNSIGNED

Broadway and West End sensation Marisha Wallace will headline the amazing final of new talent show Alpha Unsigned at the Indigo O2. Marisha has topped the music charts with her cover of Annie's Tomorrow, which raised funds for performers out of work and been playlisted on Radio 2 with her singles and subsequent album, released on Decca Records. She is perhaps best known for her epic stage performances having starred in Dreamgirls, Waitress, Hairspray and Something Rotten!

She joins an already incredible line up including Alpha Unsigned host and previous The X Factor winner Ben Haenow and Sorsha Seven, the latest stunning signing to Alpha Music & Records whose much-anticipated debut single So Completely will be released on 25th March.

Also announced are the two Alpha Unsigned Wildcard finalists: singer Minerva Daisy is the public's Social Media Wildcard. Her official debut amassed over 10,000 streams on Sonstream and she has gone to have her music played on BBC Introducing and stations including Radio X. The Judges' Wildcard is the amazing Forde, who started writing songs in the summer of 2019 and has since produced tracks in his home studio, featuring crunchy guitar driven choruses and beats combined with electro elements.

These two Wildcards join eight already announced finalists who will perform at new talent show Alpha Unsigned, which is on the hunt for 'the next big thing'. The winner will land an incredible £100,000 record deal with Alpha Music & Records with the aim of releasing their very own album by the end of the year. Alpha Music & Records are committed to supporting their artists with invaluable mentorship and marketing through the record-making process.

The ten extraordinary finalists are Mim Grey, Caitlin, Ania Prasek, Lois Morgan Gay, Joe Taylor, Gola, LaMont, Macie Nyah, Minerva Daisy and Forde.

Alpha Music and Records and Alpha Unsigned are branches of The Alpha Family, a Business Services Group enhancing business and lifestyle. Alpha is dedicated to supporting the performing arts in the UK, investing in events such as Best of the West End (Royal Albert Hall) and BroadwayWorld award-nominated Sunset Boulevard (Royal Albert Hall), and artists through their events and Music & Records label.

The event takes place on Wednesday 30th March 2022 at the Indigo O2, 205 Peninsula Square, London, SE10 0ES.

Tickets are available from 11am, 28th January 2022 https://www.axs.com/uk/events/424545/alpha-unsigned-grand-final-2022-tickets'skin=indigo