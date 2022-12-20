MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Will Return to the West End Next Month

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The production will transfer to the Ambassadors Theatre, in London's West End from 25 January 2023.

Dec. 20, 2022  

Celebrating the joy and chaos of raising a queer child, My Son's a Queer, (But what can you do?), over the past two years, has debuted to a critically acclaimed and sold out season at the Turbine Theatre, followed by another sell out run at the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and, to the delight of fans, transferred to the Garrick Theatre in October and November this year.

My Son's a Queer, (But what can you do?) will transfer to the Ambassadors Theatre, in London's West End from 25 January 2023.

When Rob was 12, they attempted to stage a full-blown Disney parade in their house for their grandma. As Rob donned a wig and played Mary Poppins, Ariel, Mickey Mouse and Belle, their dad doubled as Stage Manager, Sound Technician and Goofy.

Unfortunately, Dad missed all his cues and pushed all the floats in the wrong direction. Mum mistook Aladdin for Ursula. The costumes went awry. Ariel's bubble gun didn't even work properly. Grandma had a nice time though.

Winner of the 'WhatsOnStage Best Off-West End Production 2022' Award, My Son's a Queer, (But what can you do?) is the joyous autobiographical story of social-media sensation Rob Madge as they set out to recreate that infamous parade - and this time, nobody, no, nobody is gonna rain on it!

Rob Madge said, "I am so very excited to be bringing My Son's a Queer back to the West End, this time at The Ambassadors Theatre. Putting on a show about when I used to put on shows in my living room continues to be the most surreal, magical thing and I can't wait to share my brilliant, hilarious family and our story (which I hope is a relatable one) with more audiences. I hope that people leave My Son's a Queer feeling brighter and uplifted with the knowledge that anything is possible when the stage is your living room!"

My Son's a Queer, (But what can you do?) is written and performed by Rob Madge (Oliver!, Les Misérables), directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, In the Heights) with songs by Pippa Cleary (The Great British Bake Off Musical, The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Age 13 ¾). It has set and costume design by Ryan Dawson Laight, video design by George Reeve, lighting design by Jai Morjaria, sound design by Tingying Dong, and orchestrations by Simon Nathan. The show is produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills.



