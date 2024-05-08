MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Will Embark on UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrating the joy and chaos of raising a queer child, My Son's A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) is testament to the power of unconditional familial love. Written and performed by Rob Madge, and directed by Luke Sheppard, the award-winning, beloved show is back, due to public demand, and is set to embark on a brand new UK tour for 2024.

When Rob was 12, they attempted to stage a full-blown Disney parade in their house for their Grandma. As Rob donned a wig and played Mary Poppins, Ariel, Mickey Mouse and Belle, their Dad doubled as Stage Manager, Sound Technician and Goofy.

Unfortunately, Dad missed all his cues and pushed all the floats in the wrong direction. Mum mistook Aladdin for Ursula. The costumes went awry, and Ariel's bubble gun didn't work properly. Grandma had a nice time though.

Originating at the Turbine Theatre in 2021, what followed was a sold-out season at the Edinburgh Festival in 2022, a national tour and then two West End runs. Now, three years on, with a WhatsOnStage Award and Olivier nomination to its name, join social-media sensation Rob Madge as they set out to recreate that parade - and this time, nobody, no, NOBODY is gonna rain on it!

My Son's a Queer, (But what can you do?) is written and performed by Rob Madge (Oliver!, Les Misérables), directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, In the Heights) with songs by Pippa Cleary (The Great British Bake Off Musical, The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Age 13 ¾). It has set and costume design by Ryan Dawson Laight, video design by George Reeve, lighting design by Jai Morjaria, sound design by Tingying Dong, and orchestrations by Simon Nathan. The show is produced by Bill Kenwright LTD and Paul Taylor-Mills.

Rob Madge (Writer and Performer) is a theatre maker, writer and actor. They began working professionally in theatre at the age of 9, having spent the majority of their childhood forcing their family to help them put on shows in the living room, most of which are now documented on Rob's social media channels. Rob is best known for their show My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) which was nominated for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play at the 2023 Olivier Awards. Following this ongoing success, Rob won Best Creative Debut at The Stage Debut Awards, 2023 and the Attitude Award for Best Theatre Production, 2023.

Theatre credits as a performer include: Peter Pan (London Palladium); My Son's A Queer (Writer/Performer: Turbine Theatre, Edinburgh, West End); Jack and the Beanstalk (London Palladium); Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre); Macbeth (Gielgud Theatre); Oliver! (Theatre Royal, Drury Lane); Les Misérables (25th Anniversary International Tour and Concert); Matilda the Musical (Courtyard Theatre, RSC); Bedknobs & Broomsticks (UK Tour/World Premiere); Timpson the Musical, Held Momentarily, Leave A Light On, Roles We'll Never Play.

TV credits include: The Sarah Jane Adventures, That Mitchell and Webb Look, The Armstrong and Miller Show, Kröd Mändoon and the Flaming Sword of Fire, Poirot: Appointment with Death

Rob writes and performs their own skits on their social media channels which, as a result, have amassed a following of over 300,000 collectively, with over 11.3 million likes.

TOUR DATES

Curve Theatre, Leicester

curveonline.co.uk

8 – 10 July 2024

0116 242 3595

Hippodrome, Birmingham

birminghamhippodrome.com

11 – 13 July 2024

0 844 338 5000

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

belgrade.co.uk

15 – 17 July 2024

024 7655 3055

Everyman and Playhouse, Liverpool

everymanplayhouse.com

18 – 20 July 2024

0151 709 4776

Derby Theatre

derbytheatre.co.uk

22 – 24 July 2024

01332 59 39 39

McEwan Hall, Edinburgh

underbellyedinburgh.co.uk

1 – 16 August 2024

HOME, Manchester

homemcr.org/theatre/

19 – 25 August 2024

0161 200 1500

