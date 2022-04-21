MUSICALS BY CANDLELIGHT Opens This Evening in London's West End

Experience the greatest musical hits performed by a string quartet in the heart of Covent Garden.

Musicals by Candlelight invites you to sit back, relax and experience the world's most beloved musical theatre compositions performed by a live string quartet in the heart of London's West End.

Discover this new series of serene candlelight concerts in London at an iconic venue. Each concert by candlelight showcases the songs of world's greatest musical theatre composers played by a candlelight quartet of string musicians.

Featuring an exceptional repertoire of songs from shows such as Les Misérables, West Side Story, My Fair Lady and many more, Musicals by Candlelight is the perfect way to unwind in an intimate setting with an evening of the utmost tranquility and harmony accompanied by candlelight music.

Seats will be unallocated within the section you have booked for (premium, standard, onstage etc.) We recommend arriving early to ensure your party is able to sit together.

The venue will open 30 mins prior to the start time of the performance.

There will be a bar inside the venue serving alcoholic and soft drinks. Customers who have purchased a ticket that includes a glass of prosecco can redeem this at the bar. No food is permitted inside the venue.

Wheelchair access is provided by a ramp at the main entrance of the venue. There is also a disabled bathroom inside the venue. Customers with access requirements (including wheelchair users) should contact concerts@todaytixgroup.com to make their booking.

Latecomers can be admitted up to 15 minutes after the performance has started. Tickets from £15. Book tickets here.