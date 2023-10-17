MUSICAL THEATRE RAVES Add Dates to 2024 Tour

Due to popular demand, Musical Theatre Raves has added more dates for its 2024 tour!

Following its initial launch at the end of 2021, Aunty Willy’s Musical Theatre Raves will continue to bring stagey nights to a club near you! The “raves” feature cameo and guest appearances by West End and touring stars, alongside musical theatre-themed DJ sets and lip sync battles and fans are encouraged to attend in fancy dress.

For more information and to book tickets https://bit.ly/45AqqOe

Founder, Willy said today: “It’s fantastic that so many of our early dates are selling out and we are delighted that we have now added in more dates for next summer and beyond. The nights are going to fan favourite spots and travelling to places we haven’t been before and I’m very proud to see them travel”.

2024 Dates

January 13th - The Liquid Room in Edinburgh - SOLD OUT

February 14th - Club Revenge in Brighton

March 2nd - JUNIOR 13-17 Peckham Levels

April 5th - AXM Glasgow in Glasgow

April 6th - AXM Glasgow in Glasgow - SOLD OUT

April 28th - Heaven in London

June 16th - Heaven in London

June 28th - Kremlin in Belfast

July 6th - Exeter Phoenix in Exeter

July 19th - Thekla Boat Party in Bristol

August 17th - Warehouse in Leeds

August 18th - Heaven in London

September 5th - Digital in Newcastle

September 28th - Camp and Furnace in Liverpool

October 31st - The Church in Manchester

December 8th - Heaven in London