MULATTO BOY Comes to Clapham's Omnibus Theatre in October

Marking their theatrical debut, Mulatto Boy Productions has announced that Mulatto Boy will run at Clapham’s Omnibus Theatre from 15 October - 3 November, with press night on 16 October. The play is written and presented by Edi De Melo, and will be directed by Chris Yarnell. Tickets are now on sale via www.omnibus-clapham.org/mulatto-boy/.

Huvi’s always seen himself as a member of the three lions unfortunately not everyone else feels the same way:

​

“I’m starting to think that maybe it’s not the British they see. It’s my mum. Not me. That maybe they never saw me. Maybe I was never a member of the team.”

​

Huvi is mixed race, born in Britain and a lifelong supporter of the three lions. But when he applies for his British Passport, so he and Sophie can get married in her dream location abroad, he discovers he was never legally registered at birth.

​

After trying to make things good, his British citizenship application is rejected and Huvi has no choice but to fight for his right to belong to a country he’s always thought of as home. Looking to his mother’s past for answers, he tries to figure out why she didn’t register him and finds himself questioning who he truly is; because if he’s not British, then who is he really?

​

Writer and performer Edi De Melo commented: “Mulatto Boy was an opportunity for me to write black stories in a way I want to see them on stage. In a way that I want to hear them. It was about saying this is British too. This sound. This voice. This body is British.

​

"It’s about growing up mixed race and feeling like I live in a liminal space at times. It is an exploration and discovery of my mother’s culture and a love letter to Angolan music and language and the influence it had on me growing up. It’s an unapologetically black play about being mixed race and black in the face of our current national rhetoric. It is a yearning to belong and be loved.”

