MOTHER GOOSE Starring Ian McKellen, John Bishop and Mel Giedroyc Will Tour UK and Ireland

A UK and Ireland Tour has been announced for the pantomime MOTHER GOOSE. The first of its kind to tour the country and play all the way to Easter!

Starring Ian McKellen as Mother Goose, John Bishop as Vic Goose and Mel Giedroyc as the Goose, the show will play at the Theatre Royal Brighton from 3 - 11 December 2022, before a season at the Duke of York's Theatre in London's West End (15 December 2022 - 29 January 2023). It will then play Chichester Festival Theatre (7 - 11 February 2023), Sheffield Lyceum (14 - 18 February 2023), Wolverhampton Grand (22 - 26 February 2023), Liverpool Empire (28 February - 4 March 2023), Oxford New Theatre (7 - 11 March 2023), Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin (22 - 26 March 2023), and Wales Millennium Centre Cardiff (28 March - 1 April 2023) with further venues to be announced soon.

This very special pantomime is written by Jonathan Harvey (Coronation Street, Gimme Gimme Gimme) and directed by award-winning director Cal McCrystal. Set and Costume design is by Liz Ascroft, Choreography by Lizzi Gee, Lighting design by Prema Mehta, Sound design by Ben Harrison and Puppet Design and Creation by Chris Barlow. Casting is by Anne Vosser and the Production Manager is Ben Arkell.

The show will also star Oscar Conlon-Morrey as Jack, Simbi Akande as Jill, Sharon Ballard as Evil Fairy Malignia and Karen Mavundukure as Good Fairy Encanta. The cast also includes Adam Brown, Gabriel Fleary, Richard Leeming and Genevieve Nicole. Further casting to be announced soon.

Mother Goose (McKellen) and her husband Vic (Bishop) run an Animal Sanctuary for waifs and strays and live a wholesome life inside an abandoned Debenhams. But when a goose (Giedroyc) flies in, will fame and fortune get the better of them?! Will Ma's feathers be seriously ruffled? Will Pa tell everyone to get stuffed?! And is their fair life about to turn fowl? Get ready for fairies with hefty vocal chords, puppets with tap dance qualifications and impeccably constructed mayhem that will quack up the whole family. This hilarious family-friendly mother of all pantos is the ultimate theatrical feast full of fun, farce and more than a couple of surprises that will make you honk out loud.

Mother Goose is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hunter Arnold, Seaview, Wessex Grove, Richard Winkler & Dawn Smalberg, Caiola Productions and George Waud for Groove International.

The Londoner is the official hotel partner of Mother Goose.

Tour Dates

Saturday 3 December - Sunday 11 December 2022

Brighton Theatre Royal

www.atgtickets.com/theatre-royal-brighton

Thursday 15 December 2022 - Sunday 29 January 2023

London, Duke of York's Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/duke-of-yorks-theatre

Tuesday 7 February - Saturday 11 February 2023

Chichester Festival Theatre

www.cft.org.uk

Tuesday 14 February - Saturday 18 February 2023

Sheffield Lyceum

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Wednesday 22 February - Sunday 26 February 2023

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

Tuesday 28 February - Saturday 4 March 2023

Liverpool Empire

www.atgtickets.com/liverpool-empire

Tuesday 7 March - Saturday 11 March 2023

Oxford, New Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/new-theatre-oxford

Wednesday 22 March - Sunday 26 March 2023

Dublin, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Tuesday 28 March - Saturday 1 April 2023

Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre

www.wmc.org.uk