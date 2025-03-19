MEAN GIRLS Will Close in London Ahead of 2026 UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The award-winning West End production of Mean Girls will complete its run at the Savoy Theatre on Sunday 8 June at the end of the current booking period, ahead of a UK Tour in 2026. Tour details and casting will be announced at a later date.

Mean Girls, the smash-hit musical comedy based on the Paramount Pictures film of the same name, which was released 21 years ago in April 2004, had its first West End performance at the Savoy Theatre on 5 June 2024, and opened to critical acclaim on 26 June 2024.

Mean Girls recently took home the coveted ‘Best New Musical' award at the 2025 WhatsOnStage Awards. Tom Xander, who plays Damian, has received an Olivier Award nomination for ‘Best Supporting Actor in a Musical', while Elèna Gyasi won 'Best Supporting Female Actor In A Musical' at the 2024 Black British Theatre Awards.

Tina Fey's Mean Girls, produced in London by Lorne Michaels, Sonia Friedman Productions, and David Ian for Crossroads Live, has been seen by over 350,000 people in the West End.

The Mean Girls cast comprises Charlie Burn (Cady Heron), Georgina Castle (Regina George), Elèna Gyasi (Gretchen Wieners), Grace Mouat (Karen Smith), Elena Skye (Janis Sarkisian), Tom Xander (Damian Hubbard), Daniel Bravo (Aaron Samuels), Lucca Chadwick-Patel (Kevin Ganatra), Ako Mitchell (Mr Duvall), and Zoë Rainey (Ms Heron, Ms Norbury and Mrs George).

They are joined by Tia Antoine-Charles, Georgia Arron, Liam Buckland, Shonah Buwu, Baylie Carson, Freddie Clements, Siobhan Diffin, Clíona Flynn, Fergie Fraser, Angus Good, Jenny Huxley-Golden, Holly Liburd, Corey Mitchell, Mervin Noronha, Aharon Rayner, Trézel Sergeant, Josh Singleton, Annie Southall, Lillia Squires, Tommy Wade-Smith and Holly Willock.

The creative team for Mean Girls in the West End comprises Tina Fey – Book, Jeff Richmond – Music, Nell Benjamin – Lyrics, Casey Nicholaw – Direction and Choreography, Scott Pask - Scenic Design, Katrina Lindsay - Costume Design, Kenneth Posner - Lighting Design, Brian Ronan - Sound Design, Finn Ross and Adam Young - Video Design, Josh Marquette - Hair Design, Mary-Mitchell Campbell - Musical Supervision, Vocal, Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements, and Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting - Casting.

Mean Girls will continue its run until 8 June 2025 at the Savoy Theatre. Rush rate tickets at £25 are available for every Mean Girls performance. The rush rate is available through the TodayTix app.

The remaining Mean Girls access performance is a British Sign Language Performance on Saturday 10 May 2025 at 2.30pm.

Mean Girls had its world premiere in 2017 at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C and opened on Broadway in April 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre to ecstatic responses, where it played to packed houses. The show then went on a hugely successful US tour in 2019 and is currently on its second US tour. The Mean Girls musical film adaptation from Paramount Pictures was released globally in cinemas in January 2024 and was the #1 film at the Box Office in multiple countries including the UK and US.

Mean Girls has had a profound impact on pop culture for over 20 years. Tina Fey's hilarious and relatable portrayal of high school life struck a chord with audiences across the globe and the film's whip-smart satire, iconic catchphrases, and unforgettable characters made it a phenomenon that remains a cultural touchstone to this day.

